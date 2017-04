Nolan “Boo” Engstrom, son of Scott and Kathy Engstrom of Rogers, MN, passed away at age 19 on April 15, 2017. Celebration of Life scheduled for Thursday, April 20th at the Elm Creek Chalet at Elm Creek Park Reserve at 12400 James Deane Pkwy, Maple Grove from 4:30 – 8:30 p.m. A short memorial program is schedule for 6 p.m. Memorials preferred to 4 Paws for Ability Organization (4pawsforability.org) or Make-A-Wish Foundation (mn.wish.org).