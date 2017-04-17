Get up, get active, ‘Step to It’ in May

Twenty-four communities are inviting each of their residents to get active during the month of May. This year’s Step To It challenge runs May 1 to 28.

Communities will compete with each other to which one has the most active residents in this annual event.

According to the Hennepin County Step To It website, “The Step To It Challenge is a fun, lighted-hearted way to connect with family, friends, and neighbors, and get moving again after a long winter.”

The cities of Champlin, Maple Grove and Osseo will be participating. Other cities taking part in the challenge include: Bloomington, Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Crystal, Eden Prairie, Excelsior, Golden Valley, Hopkins, Little Earth of United Tribes, Maple Plain, Minnetonka, Minnetonka Beach, New Hope, Orono, Plymouth, Richfield, Robbinsdale, Rogers, Southside Q-Health/Sabathani, St. Louis Park and Shorewood.

THE CHALLENGE

Those area residents participating in the challenge can track their physical activities by recording the steps online between May 1 and 28. All steps will also be counted in their community’s step totals for the competition.

Steps can be counted by using a pedometer or an activity conversion chart found at steptoit.org.

Activities that count toward the Step To It challenge include: biking, fitness classes, walking, skateboarding, mowing the lawn, backpacking, vacuuming, gardening, just to name a fiew.

PRIZES AND AWARDS

There will be prizes and awards handed out in several categories.

One award is “Most Active Community,” which is given to the community with the highest total number of steps accumulated throughout the challenge.

Another award is “Most Active Residents,” which is for the highest average number of steps per participant.

Finally, the “Most Actively Engaged Community” award is given to the highest percentage of the population participating in the challenge.

Participants also have the chance to win Twin tickets and Step To It t-shirts. Each of the participating communities will award a pair of Twins tickets to the individual with the highest total number of steps in their community.

Last year’s local winners include: Lani S. from Champlin (64 and under category), Joni V. from Champlin (65 and over), Daneen U. (64 and under), David K. (65 and older), Tracy Z. (64 and under) and Marge M. (65 and older).

The top steppers older than and younger than 65 from each community also will receive two tickets to a Minnesota Twins home game. The Twins are partnering with the county to promote the Step To It Challenge.

Registration is now open. To register or learn more, visit steptoit.org.