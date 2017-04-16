Volunteers needed for Maple Grove’s Tree Inventory Project

The Emerald Ash Borer has been found in Maple Grove. So it is more important than ever to finish the tree inventory that started in 2013. It is also a great opportunity to make a huge difference in shaping the future of Maple Grove’s urban forest.

The city of Maple Grove is starting its fifth year to inventory the types, sizes and condition of trees on residential and business properties. The inventory will consist of identifying individual trees within the boulevards and front yards of residential and commercial properties and will be conducted by trained community volunteers and that is where we need your help. Volunteers don’t have to be a Maple Grove resident to participate.

Volunteers will work in teams of two and will work out a time schedule with their teammate to inventory the trees in a specified area. The volunteers will need to attend a training session, fill out a volunteer application, and agree to a background check, both of which are available online at http://www.maplegrovemn.gov/about/boards-and-commissions/arbor-committee/tree-inventory/

All training and equipment will be provided. Once the inventory is complete, the city will have a much better idea how many ash trees could potentially be affected by the Emerald Ash Borer and will also know tree counts of other tree varieties since other plant pests are on the horizon. The more volunteers we have, the sooner the project will be completed.

If someone would like to volunteer for this very important project and have any questions, call Marilyn Arnlund at 763-494-6091.