Hanover Elementary School gives back for community service project

Hanover Elementary School recently had a community service project that went along with the reading theme about giving back.

Mrs. Mients’ class partnered with consultant Julie Johnson (also a parent of a student in Mrs. Mients’ classroom). Johnson received 35 bag purchases that were made from members of the community, family and friends. Then students in the classroom brought in donations to fill the bags such as toys, art supplies, stuffed animals and games.

Students also wrote a letter to go along with the bag. The bags will be delivered to Children’s Hospital prior to Easter, as these bags will be “Easter Baskets” for some of the kids in the hospital. Hanover Elementary School students in Mrs. Mients’ class recently stuffed bags with goodies for a community service project. Front row, left to right, are Jack O’Brien, Cayden Pence, Anna Larson, Artem Sidenko, Abigail Lee, Ivy Schepers and Chase Dallin. Middle row: Peytyn Lindberg, Cora Smiglewski, Sophia Eisenzimmer, Ailie Krueger, Tatum Swanson, Max Peterson, Ethan Johnson, Alexander Baker and Michael Schroeder. Back row: Lucas Bacon, Athena Smeby, Kaitlyn Brink, Danielle Biegert, Chloe Carnoy, Katherine Donlan, Brady Heinz, Nolan Hansen, Avery Wichgram and Sawyer Sawdey. Hanover Elementary School students stuff bags as part of a community service project that went along with a reading theme of giving back. The bags will be delivered to Children’s Hospital prior to Easter.