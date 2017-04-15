Hanover Elementary School recently had a community service project that went along with the reading theme about giving back.
Mrs. Mients’ class partnered with consultant Julie Johnson (also a parent of a student in Mrs. Mients’ classroom). Johnson received 35 bag purchases that were made from members of the community, family and friends. Then students in the classroom brought in donations to fill the bags such as toys, art supplies, stuffed animals and games.
Students also wrote a letter to go along with the bag. The bags will be delivered to Children’s Hospital prior to Easter, as these bags will be “Easter Baskets” for some of the kids in the hospital.
Hanover Elementary School gives back for community service project
