STMA School Board gives notice to star students

by Peg Craig

Contributing Writer

The St. Michael–Albertville School Board met to applaud student award winners, review changes to the elementary handbook, and to renew a student teacher agreement.

STUDENT AWARD WINNERS The St. Michael-Albertville School student Tyler Mosby, right, received a President’s Volunteer Service Award for more than 200 volunteer hours at the Crossroads Animal Shelter in Buffalo. Present with Tyler at the School Board meeting are his parents Bill and Brenda Mosby.

Tyler Mosby has received a President’s Volunteer Service Award for more than 200 volunteer hours at the Crossroads Animal Shelter in Buffalo.

This award was given by President Obama recognizing “the kind of commitment to your community that moves America a step closer to its great promise.”

Mosby is a high school senior. This fall he will enroll in the University of Duluth to be a biology major and ultimately plans to attend the University of Minnesota to become a veterinarian.

Two high school wrestlers won state individual championships in their weight classes. The School Board acknowledged their success and that of the whole team.

Jake Allar is a senior and wrestles at 170 pounds. He will be enrolling in the University of Minnesota this fall and has a place on the wrestling team. Patrick McKee, a 120 pound junior, plans to follow Allar to Minnesota next year.

Heavyweight senior Drake Guck also did well with a victory that put the team in third place in Class AAA. Wrestling Coach Dan Lefebvre congratulated both boys for receiving All State Academic Awards and for being leaders in the high school.

Twelve high school students were given “Courtesy and Respect Awards” for the second trimester. They were nominated by the academic departments and voted on by the entire high school staff. They were selected for success in four areas. The St. Michael-Albertville School Board acknowledged STMA’s individual wrestling champions, Patrick McKee, left, and Jake Allar, right, seen with Coach Dan Lefebvre.

Each student “learns and demonstrates acquired academic knowledge to the best of their ability”. The students demonstrate “common sense and good judgement when making decisions affecting themselves and others”. They also participate in extra and co-curricular activities and conduct themselves with “sincere courtesy and respect in their relationships with staff and fellow students”.

Those receiving the award were Rachel Sustacek, Kolby Gartner, Gabriella Olsen, Mia Camp, Brennan Pederson, Ryan Rysdahl, Cody Mattson, Alexi Wiessinger, Emma Pufahl, Joshua Ekman, Braedon, Apelt, and Makenzie Langdok. Principal Bob Driver commended the students and their parents.

ELEMENTARY HANDBOOK

In other matters, Big Woods Elementary Principal Lee Brown explained the changes that have been made to the Elementary Handbook.

Electronic devices are restricted and watches with communication capabilities were added to the list. All visitors must state their name and purpose of visit when asking for admittance to the building and receiving their visitor pass. Guidelines which every volunteer must sign have been added to the handbook.

Student with excessive tardies or absences may be reported to Wright County Human Services. Policies regarding absences due to family vacations when school is in session have been changed. Teachers will not pre-teach lessons or assign homework in advance of the trip. Parents will be responsible for helping their children with make-up assignments when they return. Rude or mean behaviors were defined and a procedure for filing complaints was outlined. Names and contact information for those taking complaints was included.

The School Board members approved the changes.

STUDENT TEACHERS

Lastly, student teachers from the College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University (CSB/SJU) have been doing internships in the STMA schools as part of their training.

The School Board has extended the agreement with these institutions through June 30, 2018. The school district will provide opportunities for the interns to teach under the supervision of qualified teachers. They will never be used as substitutes.

CSB/SJU will provide information about eligible interns and background checks. The district will decide what interns to accept.