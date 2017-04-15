Rockford heads to US Bank Stadium for baseball game

By David Pedersen

Crow River News Rockford will play baseball in US Bank Stadium Monday, April 17 against Mound-Westonka. (Photo by Dave Pedersen)

The first Rockford baseball game scheduled at Maple Lake Monday was snowed out. It will not matter what the weather will do when the Rockets play at the new US Bank indoor stadium, 4 p.m. Monday, April 17 against Mound-Westonka.

The game at the home of the Vikings came about last fall when Mound-Westonka coach Bob Kuehl asked if Rockford was interested.

“We are fortunate enough with our salt drive fundraiser to have the funds to pay for the game, so I said yes,” said coach Tyler Maher. “It is a great opportunity for the boys, and in spring, a guaranteed game is always a plus.”

The tickets are $5 for fans. Maher said a lot of the players got excited to play there after going to watch the Gophers play.

The teams have the field for three hours, so they will scrimmage after the game if there is still time left.

In other Rockford sports action this week and next, the boys golf conference event scheduled Monday at Glencoe-Silver Lake was moved to May 18.

Both the boys and girls golf teams should be able to open the season at the Kimball Invitational, 1 p.m. Thursday, April 13.

Also on Thursday, the softball team plays at Annandale (4:30 p.m.) and the track teams will go against Delano in a home time trial also starting at 4:30 p.m.

Other teams in action Monday, April 17 include boys and girls track at Maple Lake and boys golf at New London-Spicer, both at 4 p.m.

Home events at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 include softball against Watertown-Mayer and track and field against Annandale, Orono and Watertown-Mayer. Baseball is at Watertown-Mayer and girls golf is at Burl Oaks.

Rockford’s girls will golf at its Wright County Conference home meet, 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 at Shamrock Golf Course in Corcoran.

Softball is home against Mound-Westonka, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20 and the track teams enter the Hutchinson Invitational, starting at 3 p.m.