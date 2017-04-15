Comeback win leads to 3-0 start for Lady Knights

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports STMA’s Brooke Burditt pitches during the early part of the season opener against Monticello. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

The Lady Knights softball team won its first three games of the season, and it all began with a comeback victory against rival Monticello in the season opener.

The Knights scored first, but spent most of Tuesday’s opening game trailing the Monticello Magic 3-1.

Things changed drastically in the seventh inning. With two runners on base, STMA had a couple of chances to tie the contest. With two outs, Katie Bierstedt delivered a tying double to prolong the game.

Brooke Burditt, who went the distance for the Knights, got into trouble in the bottom of the seventh, but got out of a bases-loaded situation with a strikeout.

Molly Wilde drove home the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth, and Burditt shut the door in the bottom of the inning to seal an opening-day victory 4-3.

Manager Kelly Shumway said that the first win is always difficult to get.

“They played really well and they battled hard, and what we told them now is that they never gave up, which was huge and we really like that about our team,” Shumway said.

ROGERS

The Lady Knights got a strong performance from Riley Carlson in a 6-1 win over the Rogers Royals Thursday.

Five players drove in runs for the Knights with Bierstedt collecting a team-high two RBI. After scoring four runs in the third, the team never looked back. Molly Wilde homered for STMA.

Carlson gave up just three hits in the contest, walked one and struck out six in seven innings.

STMA benefited greatly from the Royals’ mistakes; only two of the six runs given up were earned.

SPRING LAKE PARK

Elle Potts homered as the Knights defeated Spring Lake Park 3-2 to move to 3-0 on the season.

Potts’ blast made the score 2-0 and the Knights held on for the win with another strong defensive and pitching performance. Brooke Burditt collected her second win of the season, allowing two runs while striking out four batters.

The Lady Knights looked to move their mark to 4-0 against Big Lake on Tuesday. A big early game at Buffalo follows on Thursday.