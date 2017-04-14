St. Michael students take top honors in Junior Duck Stamp Contest

St. Michael-Albertville High School senior Josh Tutland’s striking pair of American wigeon has been selected by judges to be the 2017 “Best of Show” in the Minnesota Junior Duck Stamp Contest, sponsored by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Eighteen-year-old Josh Tutland of St. Michael used colored pencils to create his artwork entry. This is his third year participating in the Junior Duck Stamp Contest. Tutland’s conservation message was, “As a hunter, I understand the importance of conservation. My duck stamp has given me more information on the types of habitat we need to conserve and how that varies for each species of duck.”

Tutland, a senior at St. Michael-Albertville High School, is actively involved in his school’s trapshooting program and participates in various art competitions throughout the year. When asked where he gets inspiration for his artwork, he said that “Being a sportsman, nature and the game I pursue has always intrigued me.” A pair of northern pintails created by Molly Meyer, 18, of St. Michael, earns second place in the Minnesota Junior Duck Stamp Contest.

“Most of my art comes from nature, especially animals,” continued Tutland. “That said, I have a style emphasizing realism and detail in most of my art.”

Tutland’s artwork will compete at the National Junior Duck Stamp Contest, along with other state and U.S. territory entries, April 21 in Charleston, South Carolina. The winner of the national contest will have their entry made into a Junior Duck Stamp that is sold for five dollars, with proceeds from these stamps supporting conservation education programs.

The other top two entries that competed for “Best of Show” were a pair of northern pintails created by Molly Meyer, 18, also of St. Michael, and a drake wood duck by Yeram Park, age 15 of Blaine, Minnesota.

The Minnesota Junior Duck Stamp Awards Ceremony will be conducted for all first, second, and third place winners, the conservation message winner, and student honor winner at Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge on April 29, 2017.

Winning students will receive an invitation to the ceremony where they will also receive ribbons and prizes donated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Minnesota Ducks Unlimited. The winning artwork will be exhibited throughout the state at national wildlife refuge events, and various other locations throughout the year.