Community & People • Public Safety Special delivery from Rogers Fire Published April 14, 2017 at 10:45 am By Sun Press & News Rogers firefighters recently helped raise funds for the department’s Fire Auxiliary program by delivering Davanni’s pizzas, hoagies and more to customer’s front doors. Here, Firefighters Wally Knapp and Tony Hines deliver the goods to Otto, Peyton, Millie, and Beau Scharber. Rogers Firefighters Dan Scharber and Chris Dunleavy visit Connor and Claire Anderson while serving a pizza delivery. Customers could also mention the fundraiser for pick-up orders.