Maple Grove Police

The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of March 26, 2017 through April 1, 2017. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.

Sunday, March 26

7000 block of Forestview Lane — There was a report of parties yelling at each other in common area of a business. Officers arrived, parties separated and advised to stay away from each other.

13000 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of a person sitting in a chair, waiting for haircut and passed out. Officers made contact with party, who was intoxicated party, and transported to detox center.

9300 block of Inland Lane — There was a report of a person climbing through the window of a residence. Officers learned it was homeowner, who was locked out.

Patrick Bechtel, 25, of Champlin was cited for driving after revocation and no insurance at County Road 47 and Northwest Blvd. in Plymouth.

Cesar Guerrero, 55, of Blaine was cited for third degree DWI driving while impaired-criminal penalty, careless driving and third degree DUI alcohol concentration over .08 at Main Street and Weaver Lake Road N.

Monday, March 27

8500 block of Forestview Lane — There was a report of a person not being able to pay taxi fare, as credit card did not work. Officers assisted, took person to get change and returned to pay taxi driver.

8400 block of Rice Lake Road — There was a report of a truck parked halfway inside a garage at a vacant residence. Officers made contact with party who was there to paint inside of residence.

13000 block of 83rd Way — There was a report of a party who was trespassed from a business the day before, was at business. Officers made contact with party, who attempted to throw coffee on officers. Thomas Kummer, 78, of Maple Grove was cited for trespassing, disorderly conduct and obstructing the legal process.

9800 block of 64th Ave. — There was a report of several mailboxes damaged in area. Tire tracks in mud and on curb, no suspects at this time.

12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a running vehicle parked in the fire lane with crying child inside. Officer’s unlocked door to calm child when parent arrived. Warning and citation given for parking in fire lane.

Jazmine Simmons, 22, of Brooklyn Center was cited for shoplifting and theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane N.

Jermaine Jackson, Jr., 20, of Minneapolis was cited for shoplifting.

Tuesday, March 28

8000 block of Norwood Lane — There was a report of a person sleeping in a vehicle in cul-de-sac. Officers made contact with party visiting friend and too tired to drive home Party left after contact was made.

12000 block of 94th Ave. — There was a report of three parties going into an open garage door and leaving in a vehicle while homeowners were out of town. The vehicle was located at area business along with several parties. Per homeowner another vehicle was also missing. Investigation ongoing.

12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of two parties entering a business, grabbing Xbox console and running out of store. Officer received vehicle information and are investigating case for suspects.

12000 Central Park Way — There was a report of people yelling at a closed park. Officers made contact with several people playing basketball, they were informed park was closed. Parties left the area.

Jessica Westberg, 39, of Maple Grove was cited for domestic assault on the 8400 block of Forestview Lane N.

Wednesday, March 29

I-94 & Weaver Lake Road — While enforcing traffic in area officers stopped speeding vehicle. Rory Fischer, 33, of Eden Valley was cited for possession of prescription drugs, exceeding the speed limit and driving after cancellation. Paul Fischer, 34, of Eden Valley was cited for possession of prescription drugs, possessing or selling a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

11000 Fountains Way — There was a report of a party noticing a vehicle door open and dome light on and pressed panic alarm. Then notice two parties run to another waiting vehicle. Officers learned vehicle probably unlocked, nothing taken. No suspects located.

15000 block of 65th Place — While on routine patrol officers noticed two vehicles in park after hours. Officers made contact with parties. Noah Luecke, 18, of Maple Grove was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Kevin Stanton, 58, of Maple Grove was cited for domestic abuse-violation of order for protection on the 12500 block of 85th Place N.

Douglas Ruckle, 56, of Maple Grove was cited for fourth degree DWI driving while impaired-criminal penalty.

Thursday, March 30

17000 block of 66th Ave. — There was a report of a muskrat stuck in a window-well. Officers arrived, captured muskrat, and released it.

13000 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of an occupied vehicle parked in a bank parking lot for 30 minutes. Officers made contact with party on phone who was intending on going through drive-through but was having long conversation.

Gomez Cortes, 36, of Miami, Florida was cited for giving a peace officer a false name and identity theft on the 12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. N.

Friday, March 31

13000 block of Bass Lake Road — While on routine patrol officers notice a person walking in the middle of roadway. Officer made contact with party, who was cited for curfew violation, possessing marijuana, officers provided ride home.

9000 block of Ranchview Lane — There was a report of two individuals dressed in black, one wearing a ski cap ran across road in front of reporting party and between two houses. Officers checked area, found one gate open on fence but no suspects.

8000 block of Peony Lane — There was a report of several items stolen from an unlocked vehicle in a driveway overnight. No suspects at this time.

Catherine Winters, 51, of Corcoran was cited for third degree DUI alcohol concentration over .08 and third degree DWI driving while impaired at I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway.

Jesus Rodriguez, 28, of Eagan was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Saturday, April 1

Bass Lake Road & I-494 — There was a report of a person trying to pick up something in the middle of the freeway. Officers arrived, party had gotten boat tarp off roadway.

14000 block of Rice Lake Road — There was a report of a mailbox and post gone from a front yard. No mail in box and no suspects at this time.

13000 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of a person pumping gas into a vehicle and driving off without paying. Officers located vehicle and learned card must have not worked. Party went back and paid for the gas.

8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of a party inside a business causing scene. Officers arrived and trespassed party from business for one year.

12000 block of 92nd Ave. — There was a report of a person lying next to a vehicle. Officers arrived with paramedics. Party was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Melissa Swanson, 38, of Lakeville was cited for giving a false name to a police officer at Elm Creek Blvd. and Weaver Lake Road N.

Other

During this time period there were 25 property damage traffic accidents and one property damage injury traffic accident.