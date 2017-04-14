Maple Grove Fire

The following incidents were reported during the month of March:

7698 Shadyview Lane N. — The department responded to an ice rescue March 1.

Hemlock Lane N. & I-94 — A report of steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke March 3.

Fernbrook Lane N. — There was a report of an odor or smell of gas March 3.

3651 Lancaster Lane in Plymouth — The department was dispatched and canceled en route March 4.

8655 I-94 — There was a report of a chemical spill or leak March 4.

12605 88th Ave. N. — An unauthorized burning was reported March 5.

10498 Yorktown Lane N. — A fire out was reported March 6.

7140 72nd Lane in Brooklyn Park — The department responded to a building fire March 7.

10100 89th Ave. N. — There was a report of a water or steam leak March 8.

320 West Eagle Lake Drive — There was a report of an odor or smell of gas March 9.

Westbound I-694 west of Hwy. 169 — The department was dispatched and canceled en route March 11.

6300 Wedgewood Road N. — There was a report of an odor or smell of gas March 11.

On I-94 in area of Maple Grove Parkway — The department assisted police or other governmental agency March 12.

18141 87th Ave. N. — There was a report of heat from short circuit (wiring) March 15.

County Road 30 & Lanewood Lane — An unauthorized burning was reported March 15.

11875 80th Ave. N. — The department assisted with the removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator March 17.

11751 Fountains Way — A strange odor or smell was reported March 17.

10653 102nd Place N. — An unauthorized burning was reported March 21.

Eastbound I-94 east of Maple Grove Parkway — The department responded a passenger vehicle fire March 21.

88th Place N. & Shadyview Lane — A good intent call was made March 22.

12945 Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of burnt food March 22.

11594 100th Ave. N. — An unauthorized burning was reported March 23.

11330 Fountains Drive N. — There was a report of an odor or smell of gas March 25.

6303 Alvarado Lane N. — There was a report of an odor or smell of gas March 25.

16500 92nd Ave. N. — There was a report of burnt food March 26.

10508 Lancaster Lane N. — An authorized controlled burning was reported March 27.

18196 70th Ave. N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route March 27.

11191 96th Ave. N. — There was a report of a water or steam leak March 28.

14930 31st Ave. — The department responded to a building fire March 29.

12300 Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a water or steam leak March 29.

I-694 eastbound — The department was dispatched and canceled en route March 29.

6258 Meadowlark Lane N. — The department assisted police or other governmental agency March 31.