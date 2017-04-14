Knights baseball powers its way to 2-0 start

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports STMA’s Travis Brown delivers against Monticello. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

STMA scored 23 runs in the first two games of the season, picking up wins in both.

The Knights brought forth an offensive onslaught against the Monticello Magic in the season-opener on Tuesday, defeating the Magic 15-1 in six innings.

Jack Fiedler stole home in the second inning to put the Knights on top 2-0. Two more runs followed in the third before Monticello scored their lone run of the day in the fourth.

The fifth and sixth innings saw the Knights score a combined 12 runs, turning a close game into a blowout. Notable moments included a bases-clearing hit by Jacob Brown and Jack Kelly driving in a run on one of his three triples in the game. Jack and Cody Kelly each had four RBI.

Travis Brown started and went four innings, giving up just the one run and striking out five.

Manager Paul Schumm spoke about his seniors leading the way on opening day.

“That’s what you expect out of your senior leaders, and that’s definitely what we got,” he said.

ROGERS

The Knights kept the offensive momentum going with an 8-4 win over the Rogers Royals on Thursday to move to 2-0 on the young season.

Nick Dinkel led the way for the Knights with three RBI on two hits and Luc Laylin also had a pair of hits and drove in a pair of runs.

Will Anderson won his first varsity game, pitching four innings and giving up two unearned runs while striking out five Royals.

The Knights hosted Big Lake on Tuesday afternoon. They host Buffalo on Thursday.