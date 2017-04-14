Hanover sees 8% residential value increase

The 2017 Hanover residential value has increased by an average of 8 percent in both Hennepin and Wright counties, and higher than all but one of its surrounding Wright County districts.

The city council conducted the annual 2017 Assessment and Board of Appeal Meeting.

The meeting included assessor reports from Hennepin and Wright counties, as Hanover is located in both.

Hennepin County appraiser Jason Vaith reported on his findings after one fifth of all Hanover properties was assessed in the past year.

The results show that residential off-river properties increased values by 9.2 percent, residential on-river properties 8.9 percent, townhouses 8.2 percent, agricultural 2.1 percent, commercial 3.8 percent, and industrial 2.6 percent.

“The total market value for the city of Hanover is approximately $80,995,200,” Vaith said. “This value includes $2,664,000 in new construction improvements. The overall value increased 8.7 percent for all property types in the city.”

Vaith reported that Hanover’s Hennepin County overall value increased 8.7 percent for all property types.

Wright County Assessor Tony Rasmuson released the following summary for the city’s Wright County appraised homes:

•The number of qualified residential sales in the study period increased from 1,747 in 2015 to 1,973 in 2016. This represents a 12.94% increase in the number of qualified sales and is indicating that market conditions are showing continuing improvement.

•The average residential market value in Wright County increased by 6.02% countywide.

•The average agricultural (2a) market value increased by 0.87% countywide. Taxable 2a (tillable) land values (Green Acres), which are determined by the Minnesota Department of Revenue, stayed essentially the same. Non tillable (2b) values were decreased 17.5% from the previous year countywide.

•The average commercial/industrial value increased by 1.42% countywide.

•There was a total of $223,388,400 of taxable new construction completed countywide for the 2017 assessment (of which $ 168,286,300 was residential, $36,759,500 was commercial, $7,796,400 was agricultural and $10,546,200 was apartment); this was an increase from $185,740,800 last year or a little over 20.27%.

•The total countywide estimated market values have increased from $12,975,449,000 to $13,809,533,600 – an increase of 6.43% (comparing last year spring mini to this year).

Rasmuson’s report also indicated that Hanover’s Wright County residential values increased 7.44 percent, which is higher than all but Albertville (9.56 percent) in neighboring Wright County districts. St. Michael’s values went up 5.09 percent, and Rockford’s were up 6.74 percent.

Valuation Notices were mailed out in the beginning of March. As part of the Board of Appeals, the city council has the authority to increase, decrease, or take no action on individual valuations. The total reduction must not reduce the cities aggregate assessment by more than one percent or none of the adjustments will be allowed.

The council cannot increase or decrease by a percentage to all of the assessments in the district by class. If the council chooses to reconvene, it must do so within 20 days (from the meeting call to order).

The council did approve lowering two Wright County property adjustments, as recommended by the assessor. The council also directed Wright and Hennepin assessors to work with a couple other property owners seeking valuation adjustments. That information will come back at the April 18 council meeting for a final decision.

In other action, the council:

HEARD from Hanover Historical Society President Joe Kaul regarding the trees that were removed for the new ballfield project. “What all of us missed was the fact that if the ballfield were simply re-oriented so that home plate was in the northwest — not southwest — corner of Settlers Park, that there is actually enough space to accommodate for a 300-foot fence line and keep the five bur oak trees that have been removed.

“What lingers most with me personally is the fact that not only could there have been a solution that everyone could live with, but that all the efforts, arguments, petitions, open forum participation, extra staff time, political wrangling, discussions pitting neighbor against neighbor, and the protests by Hanover citizens could have been avoided completely.”

Kaul urged using his input “as a learning experience moving forward.” No further action was taken regarding the matter.

APPROVED the fire department’s request to repair the 1927 antique fire truck’s radiator.

APPROVED a $20,000 quote from Miller Landscaping of Hanover to do the new ballfield grading work.