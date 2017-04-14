Dayton Police Report

The following is a synopsis of events that occurred in Dayton during the month of March.
March 1
Accident/property damage on the 11000 block of Fernbrook Lane
Financial transaction fraud on the 12000 block of Overlook Road
Verbal domestic on Deerwood Drive
March 2
Domestic on Dayton River Road
March 3
911 hangup on the 14000 block of Magnolia Lane
March 9
Threat information on York Avenue
March 11
911 hangup on Crestwood Drive
Verbal domestic on the 18000 block of Robinson Street
March 12
Accident/property damage in an unknown location
Theft report/Check forgery on the 11000 block of Stoneridge Road
March 13
Burglary report on the 14000 block of Elm Creek Road
March 14
Verbal domestic on Deerwood Drive
Violation of order for protection — 5th degree domestic assault on the 18000 block of County Street
March 15
Burglary report on the 15000 block of Fair Meadows Lane
Burglary report on the 11000 block of Sundance Woods Boulevard
Theft report on the 15000 block of Fair Meadows Lane
March 16
DWI on the 15000 block of Territorial Road
911 hangup on Crestwood Drive
March 17
911 hangup on the 15000 block of Creekside Lane
Theft report on the 12000 block of Overlook Road
March 23
Threat on York Drive
Unwanted person on the 11000 block of French Lake Road
March 24
Burglary report on the 14000 block of Elm Creek Road
March 25
Property damage report on the 16000 block of 117th Avenue
Property damage report on the 11000 block of French Lake Road
March 26
Damage to property — Theft from auto report on the 18000 block of Columbus Street
March 27
Damage to property report on the 17000 block of 125th Avenue
Property damage accident — Hit deer on the 11000 block of Fernbrook Lane
March 28
Accident/personal injury — Rollover on South Diamond Lake Road
Theft report on the 12000 block of Noon Drive
March 29
Unwanted person on York Drive
March 30
Domestic on Edgemore Drive
911 hangup on the 14000 block of Magnolia Lane
911 hangup on the 16000 block of Dayton River Road
March 31
911 hangup on Crestwood Drive
Illegal burn-ordinance violation on the 11000 block of 134th Half Avenue
The department also responded to 18 agency assists, 105 public assists, 19 alarms, 12 medical assists, 24 suspicious activities, five animal complaints and one traffic complaint.