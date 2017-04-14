Dayton Police Report

The following is a synopsis of events that occurred in Dayton during the month of March.

March 1

Accident/property damage on the 11000 block of Fernbrook Lane

Financial transaction fraud on the 12000 block of Overlook Road

Verbal domestic on Deerwood Drive

March 2

Domestic on Dayton River Road

March 3

911 hangup on the 14000 block of Magnolia Lane

March 9

Threat information on York Avenue

March 11

911 hangup on Crestwood Drive

Verbal domestic on the 18000 block of Robinson Street

March 12

Accident/property damage in an unknown location

Theft report/Check forgery on the 11000 block of Stoneridge Road

March 13

Burglary report on the 14000 block of Elm Creek Road

March 14

Verbal domestic on Deerwood Drive

Violation of order for protection — 5th degree domestic assault on the 18000 block of County Street

March 15

Burglary report on the 15000 block of Fair Meadows Lane

Burglary report on the 11000 block of Sundance Woods Boulevard

Theft report on the 15000 block of Fair Meadows Lane

March 16

DWI on the 15000 block of Territorial Road

911 hangup on Crestwood Drive

March 17

911 hangup on the 15000 block of Creekside Lane

Theft report on the 12000 block of Overlook Road

March 23

Threat on York Drive

Unwanted person on the 11000 block of French Lake Road

March 24

Burglary report on the 14000 block of Elm Creek Road

March 25

Property damage report on the 16000 block of 117th Avenue

Property damage report on the 11000 block of French Lake Road

March 26

Damage to property — Theft from auto report on the 18000 block of Columbus Street

March 27

Damage to property report on the 17000 block of 125th Avenue

Property damage accident — Hit deer on the 11000 block of Fernbrook Lane

March 28

Accident/personal injury — Rollover on South Diamond Lake Road

Theft report on the 12000 block of Noon Drive

March 29

Unwanted person on York Drive

March 30

Domestic on Edgemore Drive

911 hangup on the 14000 block of Magnolia Lane

911 hangup on the 16000 block of Dayton River Road

March 31

911 hangup on Crestwood Drive

Illegal burn-ordinance violation on the 11000 block of 134th Half Avenue

The department also responded to 18 agency assists, 105 public assists, 19 alarms, 12 medical assists, 24 suspicious activities, five animal complaints and one traffic complaint.