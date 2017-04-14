Corcoran man dies in high speed Highway 169 crash

Christopher Labelle, 29, of Corcoran, died April 8 in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 169 near Medicine Lake Road near the New Hope/Plymouth border.

Labelle, the passenger, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the crash report by the Minnesota State Patrol.

Abel Kebasso, 29, of Seattle, Washington, was driving northbound at approximately 2:45 a.m. at a high rate of speed, when the vehicle went off the road, hitting the shoulder and rolling multiple times.

Kebasso, who was determined to be under the influence of alcohol, was taken by ambulance to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Neither of the men were wearing a seat belt and the airbags deployed, according to the report.

According to the patrol, Kebasso will face criminal vehicular homicide charges.