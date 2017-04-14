Contractor to take new look at reconstructed Greenfield roads

The Greenfield City Council addressed resident Joe Lepore’s restated concern for the “grooved” condition of a newly paved section of Pioneer Trail, along with new damage he had discovered recently.

At the previous meeting, Lepore had described the new damage as possibly caused by a commercial vehicle, which “actually dug in and scooped out chunks along the edges, or along the end of that road. It looks fresh, I still see tire tracks out there.”

Mayor Brad Johnson stated that the contractor was aware of the “grooved” sections of the road, and plans to take further assessments and action midsummer.

It appears a tractor had also created ruts in the shoulder of the road while turning around, which was responsible for the new damage. Johnson said that this damage will also be attended to.

Johnson also responded to public concern regarding the debris on the city-owned land at Swanson Hillside Outlot A, which had recently been redesignated from parkland to institutional to make way for a Hennepin County Mesonet weather station. Debris, brush, garbage and other items had been slowly dumped on the property. When road weight restrictions are lifted, the City plans to begin the process of removing the unwanted materials, Johnson said.

The question of where to dump is still to be determined, as Johnson said there are limited areas.

STORMWATER

In other news, after moving forward with the decision to charge stormwater fees with more category options and a different REF assignment than previously proposed, staff had prepared the documents for official passage.

Upon city attorney review and approval, the council passed the stormwater utility plan documents that reflected the changes, as well as a new complying ordinance and amended fee schedule.

GRANT LOSS

In further matters, in November 2016, the Greenfield Parks Commission applied for a Hennepin County Youth Sports Facility Grant, but was not a winner.

In absence of the grant money, the Parks Commission decided to ask the council to spend up to $10,000 on needed upgrades at the Greenfield Central Park. These upgrades would include newly-installed ballfield benches, park benches, picnic tables around the playground and pads for each amenity. The money would be taken from the park dedication funds budget, which is currently holding $106,000.

Other funds has previously been donated by the Rockford Athletics Association for the ballfield benches.

The council approved the $10,000 for immediate use.

Council member Tom Cook noted that the minutes from the Commission meeting also mentioned a walking trail as a high priority. According to the document, the Commission is in the early stages of mapping out and assessing cost for a 5k walking path. Cook agreed that this would be a good item to consider, saying it was heavily discussed when the park was first created.

Council member Mike Hoekstra also expressed interest in using additional funds to revamp the park in the future, namely in getting running water for restrooms and facilities. Running water would also allow for “proper grass,” Council member Erickson added, specifically the areas with extra foot traffic like the baseball fields.

The council agreed to seek a long-term plan from the Parks Commission to get a better idea of how the funds should be used.

In other news, the council:

APPROVED the amended Veolia Water renewal contract;

GAVE NOTICE of Arbor Day festivities, which will take place at Central Park April 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lilacs will be planted along the south side of the parking lot, west of the shelter. Rockford Middle School 5th graders will be present to help with the project.