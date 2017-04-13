Virtual reality mobile classroom stops in Anoka

By Olivia Alveshere

Staff Writer Student Dean Tan tinkers with a mechanical arm. (Photo by Olivia Alveshere)

It’s not the Magic School Bus, but zSpace’s mobile classroom is as close as can be without Mrs. Frizzle aboard.

While the bus itself doesn’t venture inside the human body, students can with the aid of virtual reality technology. They can also tinker with circuits, explore the inside of a volcano and so much more. STEP student Josh Helm experiments with zSpace virtual reality technology, which he described as “mind-blowing.” (Photo by Olivia Alveshere)

zSpace’s mobile classroom parked outside of Anoka Technical College for the bulk of the day Thursday, March 30.

About 200 students in Anoka-Hennepin’s Secondary Technical Education Program and nearly all STEP educators had the opportunity to experiment with zSpace’s virtual reality desktop computers.

A bulky headset is not required; users slip on slim 3D glasses and work right on the computer screen with a special stylus. Pat Salstrand, of zSpace, assists STEP student Carolyn Ngo. (Photo by Olivia Alveshere)

Pat Salstrand, Midwest sales director for zSpace, helped students open apps that correlated with their coursework.

For instance, some students in Dean Joslin’s Automotive Technology class opened a program that allowed them to dismantle and study a V8 engine, while some students in Ann Dublin’s Emergency Medical Careers class dissected a human heart that they could feel beating through the stylus. Tyler Yehle disassembles a motor displayed on the computer screen. (Photo by Olivia Alveshere)

Virtual reality curriculum like zSpace allows for hands-on opportunities without all the fear and mess.

If students are dissecting a frog in biology and they make a bad incision, there’s no coming back from that.

“Here we can step back and revisit things,” Salstrand said. “You can fail in this a lot, but you can’t break it.”

Perhaps that’s why so many doctors and medical students are turning to zSpace as a way to hone their skills before operating on patients.

Another benefit: Students can get more done in lab when they don’t have to leave time to clean up.

Above all, zSpace strives to “inspire curiosity,” Salstrand said. “If you’re not curious, you’re not engaged.”

STEP students and teachers had their curiosity piqued March 30.

“It was mind-blowing,” student Josh Helm said of the technology. “It was really cool.”

STEP Associate Principal Sean Beggin hopes teachers take these “21st Century learning tools and figure out how they can use them in our classes,” he said. “It just brings it to life so much better than a textbook.”

