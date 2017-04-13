Track and field athletes test their skills at Rockford meet

By David Pedersen

Crow River News Aliyah Robran of Rockford won the 800-meter run at last week home track and field meet. The seventh-grader is ranked in the top 10 for fastest time in the state. (Submitted photo)

Rockford High School was the place to be last Thursday if you wanted to get outside and try out your track and field skills for the first time.

The meet listed as an indoor event at the community center was moved outside to the high school track facility because of the nice spring weather.

Nine teams involving more than 1,000 athletes took part since there was no limit of entries per event, including boys and girls. It was run like a time trial with no team scores or official times kept. All times were done by handheld stopwatches so the event could move along faster.

Teams competing were Maple Lake, West Lutheran, Dassel-Cokato, Cloquet, Holy Family, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, Spectrum and Northwest Nighthawks (area home school team).

“The meet went great thanks to all those volunteers that make Rockford track meets something special,” said coach Chad Robran. “We started at 4 p.m. and ended at 8:30 p.m. under the stadium lights.”

Molly Schultz captured first place in the 400-meter run at last week’s Rockford home outdoor meet. She also set a new school record in the long jump. (Submitted photo)

Robran said his team is still young but very strong overall. Several personal best times and school records were set. Ninth-grader Molly Schultz broke her own record in the long jump at 16 feet, 11 and a half inches. Sara Byers, an eighth-grader, broke her school record in the triple jump, going from 32-6 to 35 feet even to capture first place.

Off to a fast start to the season and her track career, seventh-grader Aliyah Robran won the 800-meter run by 30 meters in a field of 40 runners. Her time ranks in the top 10 in the state. She helped the 4×400 relay capture third place.

Rockford’s weight throwing crews are off to a strong start. Every thrower had a personal best mark last week. Luke Overton placed second in the shot put with a personal best by more than four feet.

Rockford will play host to another outdoor meet, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 involving Annandale, Orono and Watertown-Mayer. Other home meets are April 25 and 27, plus May 25.