Synchronized swim team looks for improvement

by Bob San

Sun Press Newspapers

Anchored by some strong returning swimmers, the District 279 synchronized swimming team is looking for improvement in the 2017 season.

The Gators, comprised of swimmers from Maple Grove, Osseo and Park Center high schools, have already competed in two meets and third-year coach Reyne Kurpiers is excited about what she has seen. Gators head coach Reyne Kurpiers looks for success from top swimmers (left to right) Danielle Hawes, Ellie Vrba, Lizzy McBride, Anna Ganser, Marie Vanderwarn and Ellie Heitzig. (Sun staff photo by Bob San)

Kurpiers swam for the Gators from 2003 to 2007 and in 2007 was one of the captains. The Gators made it to state in team routine her senior year and placed seventh and Kurpiers placed fourth in solo. The Gators won Academic All State in 2007 as well.

Kurpiers welcomes back a 2017 team with strong returning swimmers. Seniors captains Anna Ganser, Ellie Heitzig, Lizzy McBride and Marie Vanderwarn lead the team. McBride finished sixth in the state meet in long solo last season and Kurpiers looks for big things from her and Ganser.

“Lizzy McBride and Anna Ganser have the potential to be all-state or all-state honorable mention this season. Fingers crossed,” Kurpiers said. “They are both really hard working girls and I hope that they are able to make it this year. It will be fun watching them swim together as a duet for the first time.”

The captains are joined by two other top swimmers in Danielle Hawes and Ellie Vrba. The two placed sixth in short duet at state last spring. As a team, the Gators took eighth overall at state.

Kurpiers is proud of last year’s state finish and looks to improve on that.

“I am really hopeful that we will be able to move our top short team up to long this year at state,” she said. “I have high hopes for many of our small routines too. I think that we will be competitive this year with the other teams.” The 2017 Dist. 279 synchronized swimming team has many veterans swimmers and newcomers. (Sun staff photo by Bob San)

The Gators are a mixture of veterans and newcomers and Kurpiers is very excited about the team this year.

“We have 10 new swimmers which is a lot of fun,” she said. “We have eight seniors, which is great for the new swimmers to have a lot of people to look up to. This is the senior class’ last opportunity for a final synchro hoorah in our program, I am hoping that they pull out all the stops this season and compete the way I know that they can.”

Kurpiers said the swimmers have developed great chemistry through team building activities. The key to success is to build confidence and eliminate “stage fright.”

“We have struggled with stage fright in the past, particularly in meets that really matter such as sections and state,” she said. “I am hoping that this year, the swimmers don’t get in their own heads and they are able to swim to the best of their ability every time they get in the pool. We are working on increasing swimmer confidence as they swim, so hopefully this will help mitigate the ‘stage fright.’”

