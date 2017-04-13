Southpaw twins anchor Osseo baseball team

by Bob San

Sun Press Newspapers

How well the Osseo High baseball team will do this spring will depend greatly on the left arms of John and Matt Bezdicek. The senior twins are the team’s most experienced players, the captains as well as Osseo’s top starting pitchers and first basemen.

“John Bezdicek could be all-metro on the mound,” Osseo assistant coach Jeff Peterson said. “He has a great arm and can strike out a lot of hitters.”

John Bezdicek, who signed with Southwest Minnesota State University, showed he is ready for a big spring when he pitched six innings, allowed two runs and struck out 10 to lead Osseo to an 8-3 win over Cooper in the season opener April 5. John Bezdicek leads Osseo to an 8-3 win over Cooper in the season opener. The southpaw had 10 strikeouts in the game. (Photo by Rich Moll- richmollphotography.com)

Matt Bezdicek injured his pitching hand during the basketball season but appears to have recovered fully and will team up with his brother to give Osseo two stellar left-handed starters.

The Bezdicek twins are just two of three experienced returning lettermen on the team. Junior outfielder Adam Lanners is the only other returning player who saw significant varsity action last spring. Other returning letter-winners who have very little varsity experience are junior Tim Lavin, and sophomores Robbie Kolflat, Anthony Valeri, Nick Lyons and Nelson Lynch.

Newcomers to varsity are freshmen Seamus Reese and Jack Contreras.

“Our strength is we have John and Matt Bezdicek as starting pitchers,” Peterson said. “Our weaknesses are our youth and inexperience. We are going to be extremely young and inexperienced. Seamus Reese and Jake Contreras are going to be key newcomers to the program, and are going to have to play a key role in the varsity lineup day in and day out.”

The Orioles showed promise in the opening win. In addition to John Bezdicek’s solid pitching, Kolflat had three hits to spearhead Osseo’s 10-hit attack and Osseo capitalized on three Cooper errors to break the game open.

“It was a pretty typical first game of the year by both teams, kind of sloppy,” Peterson said. “It was a closer game than the score showed. Cooper had three errors that kept innings alive and we capitalized on their mistakes.”

The Orioles finished 8-5 in conference and 10-12 overall last season. With the Bezdiceks leading the way, they are looking to improve on that and make a deeper run into the section tournament.

The Orioles next host Blaine Thursday, April 13.

