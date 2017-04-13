School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 885

St. Michael-Albertville

REGULAR MEETING MINUTES

MARCH 20, 2017

School All board members were present. Superintendent Foucault, district administrators and community guests were also present.

CALL TO ORDER. All board members were present.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA ITEMS. Lindquist/Saville. Motion to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried unanimously.

REPORTS

A. Report on Recess. Dr. Foucault provided a report on recess for Kindergarten through 8th grade students. The board directed Superintendent Foucault to work with K-4th grade principals to add an additional 5 minutes for recess.

B. Report on Audio-Visual Recording of School Board Meetings. Dr. Foucault provided a report on audio-visual recording of school board meetings. Through discussion, board consensus was that the necessity to record school board meetings was not significant enough at this time to expend the money needed to provide a high quality recording/broadcast.

C. Report on Legislative Action. Dr. Foucault provided an update on legislative action stating that legislative updates can be found on the district webpage and will continue to be shared through social media.

D. Report on STMA Graduation Rate. Dr. Foucault provided a report on STMAs 2016 graduation rate. Foucault stated that the districts graduation rate continued to remain steady with a 95.32% graduation rate reported for 2016. Foucault further stated that this was a slight decrease from the 2015 graduation rate of 97.6%. The statewide graduation rate for 2016 was 82.2%.

OLD BUSINESS

A. Action on Awarding Sale of Bonds

Greg Crowe, Ehlers, Inc. presented the Same Day Sales Report on ISD 885s $35,705,000 General Obligation School Building Bonds, Series 2017A. Crowe said Moody assigned a bond rating of A1 underlying/Aa2 enhanced. There were nine bids with Baird, Milwaukee, Wisconsin submitting the low bid. Crowe stated the true interest cost of 3.27% is lower than the Pre-Sale estimate of 3.32% and the pre-election estimate of 3.40%. As a result, the total borrowing cost (principal and interest) for the project is approximately $67,000 less than the Pre-Sale Estimate and $339,000 less than estimates prior to the election. The estimated tax impact of the issue is identical to the pre-election estimates for taxes payable in 2018, but tax levies for subsequent years will be slightly less than the pre-election estimates. Member Weber introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption: RESOLUTION AWARDING THE SALE, DETERMINING THE FORM AND DETAILS, AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION, DELIVERY, AND REGISTRATION, AND PROVIDING FOR THE PAYMENT OF GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS, SERIES 2017A. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Lindquist, and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Lindquist, Saville, Weber, Scherber, Peyerl and Dwinnell and the following voted against the same: None. Whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.

B. Update on District Boundary Change. Dr. Foucault provided an update on the district boundary change/annexation of Towne Lakes and Hunters Pass. Foucault stated that shed met with the Elk River interim Superintendent Watkins and discussed possible land swaps. Foucault and Watkins agreed to table the discussion until fall 2017 when the new Elk River superintendent starts.

NEW BUSINESS

A. Action on Transportation of Open Enrolled Students

Dr. Foucault requested the board consider offering a two-year pilot transportation program for Kindergarten through 12th grade open enrolled students from the Elk River school district who live in targeted geographic areas in or near the City of Albertville. Foucault proposed ISD 885 would pick-up and drop-off at strategically located bus stops in the targeted area starting fall 2017. Parents/guardians would pay a fee for the service, which should have a near-cost neutral effect for STMA. Foucault stated the request would not alter or change transportation in any other non- district geographic areas. Saville/Peyerl. Motion to approve two-year pilot program transporting open enrolled students in targeted geographic areas as presented. Motion carried unanimously.

B. Action on K-12 Staffing for 2017-2018. Dr. Foucault recommended an increase of 5.208 FTE in certified staff for the 2017-2018 school year. Additionally, Foucault recommended a Director of Special Services 1.0 FTE position. Weber/Dwinnell. Motion to approve K-12 Staffing of 5.208 FTE and Director of Special Services 1.0 FTE position for 2017-2018 as presented. Motion carried unanimously.

C. Discussion on Superintendent Review of Goals and Objectives. Board Chair Scherber stated that the Board Superintendent Review Committee would meet with Superintendent Foucault regarding a midyear review of goals. Superintendent Foucault will provide feedback regarding her goals to the board and Members Peyerl and Weber will coordinate the feedback and meet Superintendent Foucault.

D. Action on Change in 2016-2017 High School Calendar. High School Principal Driver requested board approval to not have school for freshman and senior students on April 19, 2017. Juniors will take the ACT and sophomores will take the MCA reading test on that date. Dr. Foucault stated this is past practice and recommended approval.

E. Action on Single Reading of Policy 521 — Student Disability Nondiscrimination Dr. Foucault stated that the edits on Policy 521 reflect a change due to a new superintendent.

CONSENT AGENDA. The board reviewed the consent agenda which consisted of approval of 3-6-2017 Regular Meeting Minutes; Claims and Accounts (Payroll: $1,706,706.24; General Fund: $991,576.59; Food Service: $97,822.94; Community Service: $26,739.57; Trust Fund: $1,200.00; Agency Fund: $283.45; Total:$2,824,328.79): Trust Fund: $500.00; Agency Fund: $279.61; Total: $2,929,176.60); Treasurers Report; Trip Requests; Resignations, Retirements, Terminations and Layoffs; Certified, Support Staff, Coaches and Extracurricular Staff Employment; Leave of Absence; Lane Changes; and Corrections. Saville/Weber. Motion to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Motion carried unanimously.

RESOLUTION FOR ACCEPTANCE OF GIFTS. Member Weber introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption: WHEREAS School Board Policy 706 establishes guidelines for the acceptance of gifts to the District; and WHEREAS, Minnesota Statute 465.03 states the School Board may accept a gift, grant, or devise of real or personal property only by the adoption of a resolution approved by two-thirds of its members. THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the ISD 885 School Board to gratefully accept the following gifts: St. Michael Moms Club donated girls pants to St. Michael Elementary health office for student use as needed; and Graco donated $1,000.00 to High School Boys Soccer ($500.00) and Activities ($500.00) programs for student use. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Peyerl and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Lindquist, Saville, Weber, Scherber, Peyerl, Dwinnell. And the following voted against the same: None. Whereupon the resolution was declared passed.

ADJOURN. Dwinnell/Peyerl. Motion to adjourn at 9:35 p.m. Motion carried unanimously.

This material is only a summary; full text is available for public inspection at the administrative offices of the School District. A copy of the proceedings, other than attachments to the minutes, is available without cost at the offices of the St. Michael-Albertville School District or online at www.stma.k12.mn.us. //Jennifer Peyerl,

ISD 885 School Board Clerk

Published in the

Crow River News

April 13, 2017

673516