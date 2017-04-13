Rogers’ Michelle Pritchard honored with scouting’s highest volunteer award

MICHELLE PRITCHARD

Michelle Pritchard of Rogers was recently presented with the Silver Beaver Award, the highest council-level volunteer service award of the Boy Scouts of America.

Pritchard, an active Scouting volunteer since 2002, was recognized for her “noteworthy service of exceptional character to youth” at the Northern Star Council Recognition Dinner at the Golden Valley Country Club.

Pritchard was one of 17 Silver Beaver Award recipients selected from a pool of more than 13,600 Northern Star Council volunteers. She currently serves as the Assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 582 in Rogers as well as Unit Commissioner. As Unit Commissioner, Pritchard is a mentor to the units, sharing her Scouting experience with volunteer leaders to help their programs be as successful as possible. She also serves as Merit Badge Counselor, a position she has held for the past eight years.

“It’s rewarding to be able to see what Scouting does in young people’s lives,” Pritchard said. “The things they learn are indispensable. These are our future leaders and it’s amazing to watch them grow.”

Among many accomplishments, Pritchard is recognized for being instrumental in guiding a boy-led troop and helping train adult leaders by serving as a Wood Badge staff member for four years. Wood Badge is the most advanced adult volunteer training course offered by the Boy Scouts of America, teaching leadership skills and requiring participants to complete a capstone project (“Ticket”) applying those skills. Throughout her years in Scouting, she most enjoys mentoring the boys and helping them develop character and leadership skills.

Pritchard is also very involved with the community outside of her Scouting roles, having volunteered for many years at the Rogers area schools. She is active in the Westbridge Community Church, volunteering her time and talents as a weekly prep team member as well as playing the keyboard and singing for the worship team.

Recently, she has joined the Rogers Quarterback Club to serve as website coordinator and is also a vocalist in the The Crown Jewels, a Queen Tribute band. She is passionate about volunteering and will continue to devote her time and energy to improve the lives of others throughout the community.