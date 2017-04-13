Rockford-Delano boys hockey leader board greatly altered

By David Pedersen

Crow River News Ben Meyers ranks first all-time in Rockford-Delano boys hockey history in points, goals and assists. (Photo by Dave Pedersen)

When the dust cleared after Rockford-Delano’s boys hockey season, there needed to be a major re-write of the program career record book.

The team recently handed out post-season awards following a season when Rockford-Delano emerged as one of the top Class A teams in the state, concluding with the consolation title at the state tournament.

Senior captain Ben Meyers was the team’s Most Valuable Player for the third straight season. The leading scorer in the state, Meyers was named to the All-State, All-Metro and All-Conference first teams.

Meyers moved to the top of several team scoring lists. He ranks first with 278 total points, first with 123 goals and first with 155 assists. Meyers produced 120 points with 52 goals and 68 assists this season.

Brian Halonen was a captain, All-Conference and All-Metro. The senior moved up the charts to rank third with 73 goals, third with 92 assists and third with 165 points.

Senior John Keranen was a captain, All-Conference and academic MVP. He is second all-time in assists with 98, fourth with 163 total points and fourth with 65 career goals.

Andrew Kruse was the other captain. He also was All-Conference first team and was given the Tiger award along with Kyle Ylitalo.

Receiving honorable mention All-Conference honors was Tanner Glasrud, Gabe Halonen, Jackson Hjelle and Kyle Ylitalo. Ray Heikkila was voted Most Improved, Garrett Pinoniemi was Rookie of the Year and Ylitalo won the Hobey Baker Character award.

The team finished with a 26-4-1 record.