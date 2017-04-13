Community & People

Ready, set, l’eggs go!

The Osseo Fire Relief Association hosted its 12th Annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 8. Kids anxiously awaited for the noon whistle to blow to start the beginning of the hunt. According to Deb Lambert with the Osseo Fire Department, there were 3,000 eggs spread across three different age-specific areas. The eggs were filled with treats, coins and prizes.

There was also a golden egg hidden in each of the three areas. The lucky winners to find these golden eggs each received a basket of goodies.

These lucky kids were the finders of the golden eggs during the Easter egg hunt in Osseo. Each kid received a basket of goodies. The winners include: Kathryn Bennett, 9; Alexis Goodwin, 6, and Bryce Rutherford, 3. (Sun Press photo by Alicia Miller) Little ones fill their baskets with plastic Easter eggs filled with goodies. (Sun Press photo by Alicia Miller) Kids run and grab as many plastic eggs as possible during the egg hunt. (Sun Press photo by Alicia Miller) Colorful plastic eggs filled with goodies await kids at the Osseo Fire Relief Association’s Easter Egg Hunt. (Sun Press photo by Alicia Miller) Even the Easter Bunny made an appearance at the Osseo Fire Relief Association’s Easter Egg Hunt. Kids where able to get their pictures taken with the bunny. (Sun Press photo by Alicia Miller) Baskets are ready as kids wait for the noon whistle and the egg hunt to begin. (Sun Press photo by Alicia Miller) Kids surround the 4 to 7 age-specific area in Boerboom Park in Osseo for the egg hunt on April 8. (Sun Press photo by Alicia Miller) This kid checks out what is inside his Easter eggs after the hunt in Osseo. (Sun Press photo by Alicia Miller)
