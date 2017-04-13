Ready, set, l’eggs go!

The Osseo Fire Relief Association hosted its 12th Annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 8. Kids anxiously awaited for the noon whistle to blow to start the beginning of the hunt. According to Deb Lambert with the Osseo Fire Department, there were 3,000 eggs spread across three different age-specific areas. The eggs were filled with treats, coins and prizes.

There was also a golden egg hidden in each of the three areas. The lucky winners to find these golden eggs each received a basket of goodies.