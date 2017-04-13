Osseo supports #NOverdose campaign

Alley improvement project rejected due to high bids

At its Monday, April 10, meeting, the Osseo City Council heard from the Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek about a campaign he was asking the city to take part.

The council also considered bids for the 2017 Alley Improvement project and action on agreements for the summer youth recreation programs in the city.

SHERIFF PRESENTATION

Sheriff Stanek came before the council and presented it with a new campaign of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office. This new campaign is entitled “#NOverdose,” and it will last for one year.

“Our number strategic goal for the Hennepin Sheriff’s Office and working with local law enforcement is the reduction of opioid- related deaths throughout Hennepin County,” Stanek said.

The #Noverdose campaign will be a partnership and sponsorships with school-parent organizations, law enforcement agencies, elected officials, business and health and community organizations to assist with educating parents and youth about current drug dangers and trends.

“The way I am asking you Mr. Mayor and your council members to help me out tonight, is to pass a resolution to provide some public awareness in addition to what your local law enforcement agency is doing and join us as a key partners in 2017,” Sheriff Stanek said.

Ways in which the city can help include: hosting educational events, put information on city social media and in newsletters, and be a part of the coalition partnership.

Sheriff Stanek said opioid-related deaths have reached crisis levels. Last year was a record year in Hennepin County for opioid deaths. There were 153 opioid-related deaths, which was a 39 percent increase from 2015.

Councilor Larry Stelmach asked what else the partnership would include for the city and Sheriff’s Office during the campaign. Stanek said the city could host a town hall meeting in conjunction with the school district and also to have Narcan (naloxone) — a prescription medicine that blocks the effects of opioids and reverses an overdose — in police vehicles.

The council unanimously approved a resolution showing support for the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office #NOverdose drug abuse awareness and prevention public awareness campaign.

2017 ALLEY IMPROVEMENTS

In other matters, the council rejected the bids for the 2017 Alley Reconstruction project. The project would have reconstructed the alley between Fifth and Sixth Avenues N.E., from Fourth Street N.E. to 93rd Avenue.

City Engineer Lee Gustafson said bids for the project were received on March 7. A total of seven bids were received. The engineers estimate for the project was $137,534. The lowest bid came in at $179,451. If the project was awarded to the low bidder, individual property assessments would be $500 higher than what was estimated.

“WSB did discuss the possibilities of postponing the project with city staff until 2018,” Gustafson said. “Although the alley may need some additional patching to make it last until 2018, everybody agreed that was probably the right thing to do. And it would allow WSB and city staff ways and time to explore cost-saving options.”

The council decided to not necessarily do the project in 2018, but see if the project could be included in another future alley project.

YOUTH RECREATION PROGRAMS

Also during the meeting, City Planner Nancy Abts said the council considered some programs for the summer youth recreation programs and directed staff to prepare agreements with vendors at its last meeting.

Revolutionary Sports will be contracted to provide youth sports classes as camps in June, July and August. Vanessa Merry, with Merry Time Arts, is willing to provide youth arts programs Monday afternoons in the summer.

“The Parks and Recreation Committee also weighed in on these ideas,” Abts said. The committee recommended them for approval.

She added minor changes were given to the city from both Revolutionary Sports and Merry the afternoon of April 10. Abts said the changes to the agreement with Merry, where language would state that if she does not have employees then she does not have to provide works comp insurance. The changes with the Revolutionary Sports agreement include collecting some registrations from customers living in other cities and also to add more baseball classes over basketball classes.

Councilor Mark Schulz said he wanted more time to look at the agreement from Revolutionary Sports. “I have not had an adequate opportunity to review the terms of that contract and the changes put forth,” he said. “With that particular contract, I really would like to spend two weeks reviewing that in getting further clarification.”

Councilors Anne Zelenak and Stelmach agreed.

The council unanimously tabled the Revolutionary Sports contract until the next council meeting on April 24.

The council then approved the agreement with Vanessa Merry, with Merry Time Arts.

OTHER

In other action, the council:

ADOPTED the proposed assessments for the 2017 Street Reconstruction project. Residents in the project area will be assessed $5,832 per unit. Commercial assessments will be $58.82 per lineal foot. Construction will run June 15 through October.

AWARDED the bid for the 2017 Sidewalk Replacement Project to Create Construction, LLC for a total of $70,719.

APPROVED Bruce Podvin as the Hennepin County/Osseo Fire Inspector at a pay rate of $16 per hour.

HIRED officer Dennis Hemminger as a part-time police officer.