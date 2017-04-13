Osseo softball opens season with dramatic come-from-behind win

The Osseo Orioles started their 2017 softball campaign with a 6-5 come from behind victory over the visiting Zephyrs from Mahtomedi in an evening game April 5. Senior pitcher Katie Johnson earned the win and drove in the game winning run. Senior pitcher Katie Johnson is one of several returning players on the Osseo softball team. (File photo by Rich Moll- richmollphotography.com)

Osseo trailed 5 – 0 in the bottom of the fifth, Andrea Dienslake singled passed shortstop. Johnson hit a weak fly all that was mishandled by the Mahtomedi right fielder. That opened the door for the Orioles to break their scoring drought. Laine Ruska doubled to deep left field which scored Dienslake, leaving Bri Jones, who was running for Johnson, at third. Taylor Kottke cleared the bases with a triple and then proceeded to score on the bobbled relay, which chased the Mahtomedi pitcher. Hannah Carmon hit a hard ground ball single to left field and went to third on a hit and run with Jenna Kulla. Freshman Kaytlynne Schulte stepped up to the plate and hit a deep line drive to left field, deep enough to score Carmon to tie the game at 5.

Johnson held the Zephyrs in the top of the seventh and gave her team a chance to rally one more time. April Jacobs hit a double off the left field fence to lead off the inning. The Mahtomedi second baseman made a spectacular diving catch to rob Dienslake of a hit. But Johnson stepped up and ended the game, ripping a double through centerfield and plating Jacobs for the win.

The Orioles next host Blaine Thursday, April 13, at 4:30 p.m.