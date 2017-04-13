Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MAPLE GROVE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Donegal South

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Maple Grove will hold a public hearing at the Maple Grove Government Center at 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway at 7:00 p.m. on MONDAY, APRIL 24, 2017, to consider among other items a request for approval for a Comprehensive Plan Amendment reguiding land from Regional Mixed Use to Medium Density Residential; a PUD Concept and Development Stage Plan and Rezoning for the purpose of developing property into a 133 detached townhome development. Located at 82nd Ave N and Hemlock Ln N. PID#23-119-22-14-0065.

If you desire to be heard, please attend this meeting. For additional information, please call the Community Development department at 763-494-6040.

Auxiliary aids for handicapped persons are available upon request if notified at least 96 hours in advance. Please call the Administration department at 763-494-6010 to make arrangements.

Heidi Nelson

City Administrator

Published in

The Press

April 13, 2017

