Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MAPLE GROVE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

EC North (CRAVE & Bank of America)

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Maple Grove will hold a public hearing at the Maple Grove Government Center at 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway at 7:00 p.m. on MONDAY, APRIL 24, 2017, to consider among other items a request for approval for a Development Stage Plan for the purpose of redeveloping an existing 5,537 s.f. sit down restaurant property with a 4,068 s.f. walk-up bank with a drive-thru ATM and a 7,029 sit down restaurant. Located at 12730 Elm Creek Blvd. PID#22-119-22-44-0009.

If you desire to be heard, please attend this meeting. For additional information, please call the Community Development department at 763-494-6040.

Auxiliary aids for handicapped persons are available upon request if notified at least 96 hours in advance. Please call the Administration department at 763-494-6010 to make arrangements.

Heidi Nelson

City Administrator

Published in

The Press

April 13, 2017

673324

http://pressnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/04/673324-1.pdf