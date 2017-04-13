Notice of Court Hearings – PUBLIC NOTICE

To Thomas William Jordan, an adult male with a date of birth of December 9, 1948, and a last-known address of 18181 Dayton River Road, Dayton, MN, 11419 16th St. NE, St. Michael, MN or 265 Myrtle Drive S., Annandale, MN.

Please be advised that a contempt motion has been filed against you in your divorce case in Polk County, WI, Case Number 14 FA 165, which will be heard on May 9, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Polk County Justice Center, 1005 West Main St, Balsam Lake, WI 54810 before Hon. Family Court Commissioner James Krupa. The motion is based on your alleged failure to make payments as ordered in the judgment of divorce. To obtain a copy of the motion documents, please contact Anne Schmiege at (715) 246-2211.

Failure to appear may result in a default judgment. If you need help in this matter, please call (715) 485-9241.

Published in the

The Press

April 13, 20, 27, 2017

673143