Maple Grove woman pleads guilty to prostitution of an individual

A Maple Grove woman has pleaded guilty to one count of promoting prostitution of an individual, which is a felony.

Terri Milstein, 48, plead guilty in court April 3. Charges indicate that, while acting other than a prostitute or patron, Milstein intentionally promoted the prostitution of an individual.

She was sentenced in court Monday, April 10. She was sentenced to a year in the Hennepin County workhouse, with a stayed probation of four years, along with a $40,828 fine and 200 hours of community service. If she violates any of her conditions of her probation, she will be sent to the Shakopee Correctional Facility.

Milstein was originally charged with two counts of promoting prostitution of an individual from an incident that happened in September 2013.

According to the criminal complaint, in April 2013 investigator Stimac with the Plymouth Police Department was investigating prostitution activities online in the city of Plymouth. During the investigation he made contact with someone at an email address and through a series of emails and phone conversations, a date and time was set and Stimac was to rent a room at a hotel in Plymouth.

“Once at the hotel a call screener contacted the investigator and let him know the female was on her way,” the complaint stated.

The complaint also stated Stimac said he told the call screener he was “getting nervous” and wanted to call off the meeting once the female arrived. The call screener said Stimac would have to pay a $100 cancellation fee, which he did give to the female, the complaint said.

“At this time the female and investigator left the room,” the complaint said. “The female was then contacted by other law enforcement members and questioned. The female indicated she worked for Terri Ann Milstein. The female indicated Milstein had been the screener on the phone that arranged the meeting that evening.”

According the complaint, Milstein arrived at the hotel that night to collect the $100 from the female. “The arrangement is to perform the service and [the female] then calls Milstein and is directed by Milstein as to which bank account to deposit the money that was collected from the client. The female then gave three different bank accounts.”

The complaint said Stimac obtained bank records for Milstein’s three accounts. In the first account there was $26,987 in deposits and withdrawals to backpage.com. The second account had cash deposits of $42,250 and withdrawals to backpage.com. The last account had deposits totaling $108,538.

“Based on this information investigator Stimac made contact with another female and set up another undercover date,” the complaint said. “This female was questioned and indicated she was previously employed by Milstein.”

The complaint stated the second female said some of the parameters of the employment arrangement with Milstein included: Milstein setting up the dates and reserving the hotel rooms, fines to the females for not checking in daily or spending more than the allotted time with the client, and they would be fired if they had contact with clients other than work.

According to the complaint the second female, who worked for Milstein for many years, said she would work every day, going on between four and 10 dates per day. “She estimated she would give Milstein around $600 a day and Milstein had over 10 girls working for her,” the complaint added.

A search warrant was executed at Milstein’s home in Maple Grove and multiple items were seized including a computer. This computer contained a folder labeled “angels,” which included a listing of 27 girls, two of whom were the females from the investigation, according to the complaint.