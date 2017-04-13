Maple Grove man pleads guilty to stabbing

Maple Grove resident Brandon Bockoven, 24, pleaded guilty April 6 to second-degree unintentional murder that took place during an incident last summer.

Bockven and another Maple Grove man were involved in a dispute Aug. 25, that left Sean Maina, 21, of Maple Grove dead.

Bockoven was charged with second-degree murder by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, Bockoven is expected to receive 15 years in prison. He will be sentenced April 18, “And as part of the negotiated guilty plea, is expected to be sentenced to 180 months in prison,” the Attorney’s Office said.

The criminal complaint originally stated Minneapolis Police Officers were dispatched to a stabbing call in the area of University Avenue S.E. and 13th Avenue S.E. in Minneapolis

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said that, under questioning from Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Dan Allard, Bockoven admitted that when he pulled out the knife, he intended to either scare Maina or stab him. He acknowledged that the stab wound to the chest killed the young man and that Bockoven stabbed him intentionally.

“According to his testimony in court and the details from the criminal complaint, Bockoven and Maina were sitting in the front seats of a car parked near University and 13th Avenues S.E. on the evening of Aug. 25. Two other people were in the backseat,” the attorney’s office said. “The two men were arguing about money Bockoven said Maina owed him for auto parts. Bockoven stabbed Maina and he died a short time later at the hospital. When police arrived, he handed them the murder weapon, a blue folding knife.”