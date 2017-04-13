Indoor records fall as Knights have another strong meet

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

The STMA boys’ track team broke a pair of records and both teams performed well at the third meet of the season Tuesday, held again at the STMA Activity Center.

Mitchell Kartes set a new all-time indoor record in the long jump (22-07) and the 4×800 relay team of Jackson Tracy, Alex Woseth, Jonah Breuer and Carter Knaus ran 8:22.46 to set the indoor record for that event.

STMA’s 4×200 (1:35.57) and 4×400 (3:43.48) teams took first place and Xavier Thurman won the triple jump (43-00). Ben Fiedler won the 400 meter dash (57.13) and Jarod Walstrom won the 200 (24.39).

The girls got wins from Anna Keefer in both the 55 meter (7.41) and 200 meter dashes (26.28). Izzy Ferrozzo took first in the 400 meter dash (1:04.90). Middle and long distance also performed well; Mia Salas won the 800 meter race (2:28.88) and Annalise Davis took first in the 1600 meter run (5:25.32).

The girls’ 4×400 (4:26.00) and 4×800 (10:02.38) teams won their races and Paige Joslyn (9.73) took first in the 55 meter hurdles.

Finally, Katelyn Tschida won the long jump (16-10.50) and Lexie Nelson (5-04.00) won the high jump.

The Knights had their meet for Tuesday rescheduled due to inclement weather. STMA will run at Buffalo High School Thursday.