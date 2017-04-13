Horton, deep pitching staff to lead Maple Grove baseball team

by Bob San

Sun Press Newspapers

When asked what his outlooks are for the 2017 season, Maple Grove baseball coach Darby Carlson said, “It will be a lot like opening Christmas presents this season. Not exactly sure what we’ll have but we’re excited to find out.”

The Crimson graduated many top players from last year’s squad that took sixth place in the state tournament and will have many players new to varsity play on the roster this spring. But Carlson does welcome back some very solid veterans. Bubba Horton is the senior returning pitcher who will anchor the Maple Grove baseball team. (Sun staff photo by Bob San)

Topping the list are senior left-handed pitcher Bubba Horton and junior right-handed pitcher Nathan Martinson.

Horton, who plays first base when he is not on the mound, had a 1.49 ERA with 77 strikeouts last year. Offensively, he hit .407 with 26 RBIs. He made Northwest Suburban All-Conference and has signed with the University of Minnesota Gophers.

Martinson also plays first when he is not pitching. Last season, he was 3-0 and had a .79 ERA in 17 innings until a thumb injury sidelined him for the majority of the season.

Horton and Martinson are joined by returning lettermen in junior short stop Hayden Thomsen, senior second baseman/outfielder Jensen Erickson, senior centerfielder Joshua Tyler, senior pitcher Charlie Hutchinson (2.04 ERA in 13 innings pitched in 2016), senior outfielder Caleb Gates, senior third baseman/DH Luke Hanson and junior outfielder Curtis Haugen.

Newcomers who may see varsity action are junior pitcher/outfielder Jerome Gooley, junior catchers JP Lyon and Ryan Brandt, junior outfielder Jake Hanson, junior short stop/second baseman Zach Friedmann, sophomore pitcher/third baseman Dylan Peck, sophomore pitcher/utility Frankie Volkers and sophomore catcher Bennett Lewis.

While Carlson is not sure how the less experienced players will perform, he can count on Horton to anchor a talented and deep pitching staff.

“Bubba Horton will be expected to lead the way for the Crimson from both the mound and at the plate,” Carlson said. “Pitching depth should be our strength with Horton, Hutchinson, Martinson, Gooley, and Peck on the mound. Additional prospects may step up.” Crimson baseball players take advantage of the early spring to work on fielding drills. (Sun staff photo by Bob San)

If Maple Grove has a weakness, it is inexperience.

“With the loss of a veteran club led by Division One signees Isaac Collins and Brett Schulze there are many positions up for grabs in 2017,” Carlson said. “It may take a while before the cream rises to the top for the Crimson.”

Last year, the Crimson finished with an overall record of 21-6, 10-3 in the conference. They won four straight games to win the section championship and took sixth place in the state tournament. Carlson, who has led the Maple Grove baseball program since the school opened 21 years ago, feels the Crimson will be tested because the conference is loaded with talented teams.

“In the strong Northwest Suburban Conference there will be a number of title contenders in Champlin Park (state runner-up last year), Anoka, Coon-Rapids, Centennial (State VFW Champs in 2016), and Totino Grace,” Carlson said.”

The Crimson will host Totino Grace Thursday, April 13, and then face Bemidji at the US Bank Stadium in an 8 a.m. game Saturday, April 15.