City – CITY OF MAPLE GROVE

MEETING NOTICE

STORMWATER POLLUTION PREVENTION

The City of Maple Grove will be hosting the National Pollution Discharge and Elimination System (NPDES) Phase II annual public meeting in the Mayors Conference Room at the City Administrative offices, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 19, 2017. This public meeting will serve to inform city residents and local officials about the implementation and status of the Citys Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP). The SWPPP may currently be viewed at the city engineering department and is available at the Citys website.

The SWPPP will be summarized in the first 20 minutes of the meeting. The remaining 40 minutes will be allotted for questions and answers. Questions and comments regarding the SWPPP may be made either verbally or in writing during the meeting. Written comments will be answered within three weeks after the public meeting. Questions regarding the SWPPP may be directed to Rick Lestina at the Engineering Department of the City of Maple Grove Administrative Offices (763-494-6354).

Published in

The Press

April 13, 2017

673708