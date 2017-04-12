Maple Grove business gives grants to local charities

The Edina Realty Foundation announced that the Maple Grove office recently awarded grants to Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, Avenues for Homeless Youth, Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge and The Bridge for Youth.

Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans provides comprehensive services for homeless and in-crisis veterans to help them reach their long-term self-sufficiency. By responding to their short and long-term needs, MACV offers veterans a supportive path on the journey to stability. Their services include case management, direct assistance, housing, employment assistance, and legal services.

Avenues for Homeless Youth provides emergency shelter, short-term housing and supportive services for homeless youth in a safe and nurturing environment. Through such service Avenues seeks to help youth achieve their personal goals and make a positive transition into young adulthood. Homeless youth need youth-specific intervention in a setting safe from the hazards of street life. Age-appropriate shelter and supportive services are critical to protecting the vulnerability of homeless youth.

Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge’s mission is to assist their clients in gaining freedom from chemical addictions and other life controlling problems by address their physical, emotional and spiritual needs. From their Transitional Housing Program and Aftercare Department, graduates are given the opportunity to work with a mentor, guidance in finding employment, and assistance in securing stable housing,

Open 24 hours a day, The Bridge for Youth provides an immediate refuge for young people in need, with effective services to help youth and families stabilize and improve their lives together. They provide emergency shelter, food, clothing, and supportive housing for runaway, abandoned, and homeless youth. Last year, 86 percent of youth served exited to a safe and stable living situation.

“Our primary purpose is to help people buy and sell homes,” said Julie Larson, Foundation Representative, Edina Realty Maple Grove office. “But adequate shelter and other basic needs are a major issue for some people in our community. We are proud to support organizations like Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, Avenues for Homeless Youth, Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge and The Bridge for Youth that are helping provide vital services for people who need our support.”

Created in 1996, the Edina Realty Foundation supports organizations that help homeless children, families and individuals in the communities where Edina Realty does business. Much of the grant money comes directly from realtors and employees as well as from Edina Realty Home Services real estate, title and mortgage companies. Edina Realty agents and employees hold events throughout the year to help raise additional contributions. To date, the Foundation has donated $9 million.