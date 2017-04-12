Deadly new opioid has caused five deaths in MN this year

Hennepin County authorities are warning residents about a deadly new drug in Minnesota’s opioid epidemic.

A new substance known as carfentanil has already caused at least five overdose-related fatalities in the state so far in 2017, according to the county in a statement released on March 30. The synthetic drug is normally used as a large animal tranquilizer, and is reportedly 10,000 times more powerful than morphine. Carfentanil currently cannot be detected via conventional drug and alcohol testing.

Per the county, the drug was confirmed to have caused three deaths in Minneapolis, and one death each in Dakota and Rice Counties. Eleven cases involving the opioid have been investigated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in the last six months.

“A 900-kilogram elephant can be immobilized by just two milligrams of carfentanil. This drug is ultra-potent,” said Hennepin County Medical Center and the Minnesota Poison Control System representative Jon Cole.

According to county officials, carfentanil can come in the form of tablets, patches, sprays, powders and blotter paper, and can also be absorbed through the skin or inhaled. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency says that symptoms of carfentanil exposure include respiratory arrest, drowsiness, clammy skin and sedation, and that immediate medical attention is crucial for those suspected to be overdosing.

Like other cases of opioid overdose, the administration of the antidote Naloxone is required to reverse the overdose.

“The Medical Examiner’s Office felt it important not just to inform the public of this new hazard, but to ensure that our colleagues on the front lines of saving lives were aware that carfentanil has now been confirmed to be in Minnesota,” said Hennepin County Chief Medical Examiner Andrew Baker.

Those seeking more information on carfentanil can call the Minnesota Poison Control System at 1-800-222-1222, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

