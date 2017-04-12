Community & People Dayton Warm Hearts gives to Mary’s Place homeless shelter Published April 12, 2017 at 10:49 am By Megan Hopps The Dayton Warm Hearts Club recently made a donation to Mary’s Place homeless shelter for families. Dayton Lion and resident Neil Guimont and Champlin residents Randy Perkins and Terry Rutledgue volunteer at Mary’s Place every Monday. Dayton resident Hilary McNallen volunteers at Mary’s Place every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. They all work in the kitchen preparing 50-150 meals depending on the time of the month. In order to give a larger donation to this family-friendly homeless shelter, The Dayton Warm Hearts Club reached out to the “Citizens of Dayton” on Facebook to advertise for help to make blankets. The Warm Hearts Club saw such a positive response that it saw four new volunteers and tied 24 blankets for homeless families. In addition to this generous donation, the Dayton Lions have donated $1,000 to the Warm Hearts Club so they can continue to supply blankets to those in need.