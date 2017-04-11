Royals ‘not concerned’ after slow start

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Rogers baseball team is coming off a season where they recorded the most wins in school history, and were also able to get a couple of wins in the section tournament. They are also returning almost the entire starting lineup from a year ago, so there were a lot of high expectations heading into this season.

Unfortunately, though, the Royals have not gotten off to the start they were hoping for.

It started on April 6, when they traveled to St. Michael-Albertville for their season opener. They jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning, but then STMA tied it during their next at bat, and then posted six runs in the bottom of the fourth to give themselves an 8-2 lead, which became a deficit too large for the Royals to come back from. Mitch Spilles was the starting pitcher for the Royals against Buffalo, and while his coach said he pitched well, his team still lost. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

“I don’t know how they got eight,” head coach Brian Harapat began. “We had a bad couple innings to be honest. We took a 2-0 lead and then we just showed our rust. Showed that it was our first game of the year and just misplayed some balls.”

The Royals had a chance to shake off the rust and respond the following day, April 7. They hosted Buffalo and were hoping the chance to play at home would give them the boost they needed, but once again they fell flat of what was expected.

Harapat said that it was mixture of little bloop hits by Buffalo that just seemed to find the weak spots in their defense, and his team not being sharp at the plate that led to the 5-1 loss, and a 0-2 start to the regular season.

“I don’t really have a whole lot to say about it,” the head coach said. “We didn’t hit and they weren’t impressive either. It’s just, somehow they ended up with five and we ended up with one… It was just kind of a blah game.”

It’s never easy for a team to start 0-2 in their conference two games into the season, but Harapat is confident his team is going to be able to rebound. After all, their goal this season was not to win the conference, it was to make it through their section and into the state tournament.

If they are able to do that then this slow start will just be a thing of the past.

“I’m not concerned to be honest,” Harapat said after his team’s loss to Buffalo. “That’s what was talked about in out post game speech. We’re not, as a coaching staff, we’re not concerned. It stinks to start behind everybody else, but ultimately no one cares who takes second or third in the conference. What you care about is who wins the section and who moves on from there. That’s our focus.”