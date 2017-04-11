Kurt Beucler, 58, of Osseo, died Monday, April 3, 2017 at North Memorial Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN. Kurt’s Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, April 12, at 11 AM, at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Osseo. Visitation will be during the hour prior to services.

Kurt was born September 9, 1958, in Hennepin County, the son of George and Corinne (Roden) Beucler. After graduating from Osseo High School, Kurt attended Barber School – a career he did the rest of his life. He was united in marriage to Jodi Thompson. The couple had three children, Chase, Bo, and Shayne. Kurt was a true outdoorsman; he liked to hunt, fish, and garden, as well as spend time on the boat. He also enjoyed his pet dogs.

He will be missed by his children, Chase, Bo, and Shayne; father, George Beucler, of Aitkin; brother, Marc Beucler, of Aitkin; and sisters, Georgiana Walsh, of Deerwood and Stephanie Beucler, of Hastings. He was preceded in death by his mom, his sister, Christine, and a brother-in-law, John Walsh.

Brenny Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services

www.brenny.com 800.824.5051