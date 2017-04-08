STMA business professionals earn state recognition

Forty-four students from St. Michael Albertville recently participated in the annual Minnesota Business Professionals of America (BPA) State Leadership Conference in Minneapolis.

During the school year, approximately 1,800 Minnesota BPA student members take part in the organization’s competitive events program, allowing them to compete in nearly 60 events focused in the areas of finance, business administration, management information systems, digital communication & design, and management, marketing & communication.

The competitions are designed to prepare students to succeed and assesses real,world business skills and problem solving abilities. After qualifying earlier this year, regional winners put their talents to the test during the State Leadership Conference.

Students receiving state recognition include: Marley Anderson, Fundamental Desktop Publishing, fourth; Meghan Breen, Small Business Management Team, first; Erin Buckmeier, Financial Analyst Team, first; Ryan Copeland, Video Production Team, second; Jack Fiedler, Video Production Team, second; Miah Graczyk, Presentation Management, Individual, second; Grace Haakenson, Presentation Management, Team, second; Callie Hardesty, Small Business Management Team, first; Ellery Hassinger, Prepared Speech, first; Kyle Hayden, Video Production Team, second; Cole Hennen, Digital Publishing, fourth; Cole Hennen, Financial Analyst Team, first; Lauren Kelley, Presentation Management, Team, second; Jackson Larson, Computer Modeling, third; John Mazurek, Advanced Spreadsheet Applications, fourth; Jessica Olejar, Small Business Management Team, first; Benjamin Sawyer, Financial Analyst Team, first; Caden Sigerud, Personal Financial Managagement, fourth; Benton Welle, Digital Publishing, third; Benton Welle, Digital Media Production, first; Rachel Wright, Presentation Management, Team, second; Kaitlyn Zachman, Presentation Management, Team, second; and Isabella Kitzberger, Presidents Service Award.

This May, Isabella Kitzberger, Marley Anderson, Ellery Hassinger, Benton Welle, Cole Hennen, Miah Graczyk, Caden Sigerud, John Mazurek, Jackson Larson, Grace Haakenson, Lauren Kelley, Rachel Wright, Kaitlyn Zachman, Ryan Copeland, Jack Fiedler, Kyle Hayden, Meghan Breen, Callie Hardesty, Jessica Olejar, Erin Buckmeier and Benjamin Sawyer will travel to Orlando, Florida, to compete with 5,500 top students from across the United States at the 5first Annual National Leadership Conference, the pinnacle of BPA competition.