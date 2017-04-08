Rogers Oks road design funds, denies fee waiver request

BY SUE WEBBER

CONTRIBUTING WRITER

The Rogers City Council March 28 authorized $40,000 in additional design services to WSB and Associates, Inc. for the County State-Aid Highway (CSAH) 81/13 intersection projects.

“As part of the FedEx developer’s agreement, the intersection of CSAH 81/13 will be reconstructed to accommodate the increased truck and vehicle traffic,” City Engineer Bret Weiss said in a memo to the City Council.

He told the council additional design services are necessary to move the project forward to authorizing bids.

Rogers is the lead agency for the development of final design plans and will coordinate the construction activities, Weiss said. The developer will pay for the project costs, and Hennepin County will assist with right-of-way costs.

Hennepin County has requested that Rogers include additional mill and overlay work on CSAH 101 from the current project limits to the south, where it meets the existing bridge on the south end of the project, and on CSAH 81 from the current project limit to the west, where it meets the existing bridge on the west end of the project, Weiss said. The county will reimburse the city for an estimated $110,000 in costs for that project, plus $6,000 of the design fees.

Rogers has asked the engineering firm to look at stormwater ponding and several alternative drainage designs for the southeast portion of this project, as well as for future projects, according to Weiss.

Fee waiver for benefit denied

In other news, the council voted to deny a request that $475 in community room fees be waived for the Michael Nelson Spaghetti Dinner benefit April 28.

Nelson was diagnosed with terminal stage 4 glioblastoma brain cancer in November 2016, and has been unable to drive or work since his diagnosis due to vision and memory loss.

“None of the people in the family are residents of Rogers,” Mayor Rick Ihli said. “We shouldn’t allow it as a freebie. We have done it in the past for residents, but these people are not Rogers taxpayers.”

Councilor Bruce Gorecki agreed, noting that the council should “draw a line in the sand,” rather than grant a request that could set a precedent.

The council did, however, approve a temporary on-sale liquor license for the Rogers Lions Club, which is assisting with the benefit.

Minnesota GreenCorps

The council also approved on its consent agenda a resolution in support of the city’s application to host a member of Minnesota GreenCorps who will work on water conservation.

The Minnesota GreenCorps program is an AmeriCorps program coordinated by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA).

If chosen as a host site, the city would be responsible for providing the Minnesota GreenCorps member the use of a computer, phone, and office space for a period of up to one year. The salary for the position would be 100 percent supported by the grant program, with no local match.

The water conservation specialist would assist in implementing and managing water conservation programs within internal city operations and public outreach to reduce water usage, targeting irrigation practices, according to a memo to the City Council. The main focus of the project includes researching the feasibility of local commercial/industrial users retrofitting their irrigation systems to re-use stormwater in an effort to reduce water consumption.

Rogers hosted a Local Foods System specialist in 2009-10 who helped grow the Farmers Market, establish community gardens and various community programs. In 2011-12 Rogers hosted an Energy Conservation specialist who helped rate city buildings on energy efficiency.