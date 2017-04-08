Evan Ronken to serve as next Dist. 877 Director of Human Resources

The Buffalo-Hanover-Montrose School District School Board approved the appointment of Evan Ronken as the new Director of Human Resources.

This is a replacement for Moreen Orr who is set to retire from the district May 31 after 15 years of service. EVAN RONKEN

Ronken’s name may already be familiar to some BHM residents since he is already a district employee. Ronken began his career in BHM Schools in 2004 as a Buffalo High School Social Studies Teacher. After 11 years in the classroom, Ronken was appointed the district’s Program for Professional Development Coordinator (known as PPD or Q-Comp) in 2015.

PPD helps districts to: recruit and retain highly qualified teachers; encourage teachers to undertake challenging assignments; support teachers’ roles in improving students’ educational achievement; and provide incentives to encourage teachers to improve their knowledge and instructional skills in order to improve student learning. Part of his responsibilities in this position included: evaluating and managing a team of five instructional coaches; creating program forms, manuals and web resources; and leading program-related professional development opportunities.

The open position drew a competitive pool of candidates but Ronken rose to the top. The interview team said Ronken’s strengths include: articulate and strong communicator; excellent listener; collaborative; approachable; calm demeanor; and he cares about the impact of staff on students.

Superintendent Scott Thielman says that Ronken is, has been, and will continue to be a great fit for BHM Schools. “He is an analytical person who is very approachable and a terrific communicator. I believe that the combination of these characteristics and others will enable Evan to be very successful in his new role working with the employees of BHM Schools.”

Ronken sees the Director of Human Resources position as one that operates in the background, unseen, to ensure that all employees can focus on the needs of the students.

“I will continue to build upon the success of the leadership already in place in the district,” he said. “The skills required by an HR Director are unique, but compliment my own personal strengths and skills. I am a team player who believes in shared leadership. I have always relied upon the input of colleagues and mentors to gain perspective to achieve the best resolution when issues arise. I look forward to this new challenge while remaining in the district that I love.”

Ronken will begin his new position May 1.

OUT OF STATE TRIPS

In other news, dates for the Buffalo High School (BHS) students’ trip to France are March 29 through April 7.

The trip focuses on language and pairs BHS students to experience family life and school life. A visit to Paris is also included. Students will be exploring history as well as modern day France while continuing to develop their French speaking abilities and cultural growth.

Twenty-four students will travel to Germany June 12 to 29. BHS partners with the Altkönigschule School in Kronberg, Germany.

This is the eighth exchange since the partnership started in 2001. Students live with host families and attend school. They will also have an opportunity to tour other cities in Germany.