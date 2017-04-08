Dist. 728 kicks off 2017-18 budget talks

By Rachel Minske

Contributing Writer

Discussions about the Elk River Area School District’s 2017-2018 budget kicked off March 27 during a School Board work session.

Executive Director of Business Services Greg Hein provided the board with an overview, assumptions and proposed adjustments for the 2017-2018 general fund.

A work session is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. April 3 at school district offices, 815 Highway 10. A closed School Board meeting will follow the work session.

Another work session regarding the budget is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 24 at Elk River City Hall, 13065 Orono Parkway NW. A work session regarding the budget is also scheduled for 6 p.m. May 22 at City Hall.

The budget must be approved by June 30.