Community & People • Education ‘Caring’ goes long way in Albertville Published April 8, 2017 at 1:55 pm By Sun Press & News In March, Albertville Primary students and staff focused on the Character Counts pillar of Caring. One student from each kindergarten class was the recipient of this award. The students were presented with a red “Caring” bracelet along with a free kids’ meal. Front row, left to right, are Mia Thering, Avery O’Connell, Grant Swanson, Marin Bast, Kinsley Westermann, Evelynn McLean and Addison Santrizos. Middle row: Olivia Gustafson, Reese Miller, Lacey Johnson, Beckett Theis, Avery Kolenda, Giana Rich and Mila Plumski. Back row: Brinley Senesac, Ellie Behn, Owen Kunz, Landon Koterba, Isabella Columbus, Jackson Busch and Hailey Luoto. Not pictured is Parker Zachman.