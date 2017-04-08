2 Osseo Senior High students selected for national ceramics exhibition

Osseo Senior High students Braylin Ramseth and Ben Gilbertson were selected to take part in the 20th Annual National K-12 Ceramic Exhibition from March 22-24 at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Oregon. Ramseth’s Braided Jar was selected, while Gilbertson’s work titled Toroidal Bottle and Moonwalk were selected. Osseo Senior High ceramics students Braylin Ramseth (left) and Ben Gilbertson (right) both took part in the 20th Annual National K-12 Ceramic Exhibition in Oregon last month.

The National K-12 Ceramic Exhibition is the premier juried ceramic competition for kindergarten through grade 12 students in the United States. Designed to highlight the best K-12 ceramic work in the country, the exhibition is held in conjunction with the annual conference of The National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts (NCECA). This event attracts professionals from universities, colleges, museums, art galleries and the ceramic arts world to view exhibitions, demonstrations, seminars and other ceramic events.