Knights boys, girls look strong in first meets

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports STMA’s Annalise Davis runs toward first place in the 1600 meter race. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

The Knights boys and girls track teams each turned in solid performances as a new season dawned on STMA with a pair of meets Tuesday and Thursday, both at the STMA Activity Center.

Tuesday’s meet saw both the STMA boys and girls teams handily defeat Anoka’s teams in their season debuts.

Anna Keefer, defending state champion in the long jump, won that event (19-08) as well as the 55 meter (7.39) and 200 meter (26.23) races.

Lizzy Heil was unable to compete in the first meet of the year, so others had to step up in distance races for the Lady Knights. Annalise Davis scored a win in the 1600 meter run (5:26.18) and Cecelia Miller won the 800 meter run (2:41.62).

Catriona Ailts won the high jump (4-10) and Sophia Weston won the triple jump (36-02). Julia Pieper (31-07) won the shot put competition and the Knights won the 4×400 and 4×800 relays.

The boys had Mitchell Kartes win the 55 meter (6.80) and 200 meter dashes (23.82). Distance runners fared well, as Jackson Tracy won the 800 meter run (2:10.10) and Carter Knaus won the 1600 meter race (4:59.67).

STMA’s male relay teams swept the meet, and Kartes won the long jump (22-01) while Xavier Thurman won the triple jump (42-06) and tied for the high jump (6-00). Parker Feuerborn (43-03) won the shot put throw.

THURSDAY

The number of teams increased, but the Knights prevailed again at the second track meet of the season on Thursday.

Annalise Davis was a repeat winner in the 1600 meter race (5:21.24), which highlighted another strong performance by the STMA girls. Julia Pieper also repeated as a winner in the shot put event (31-07.50).

Katelyn Tschida had a strong day, winning the 55 meter (7.45) and 200 meter dashes (27.65) as well as the long jump (16-10). Other individual winners were Mia Salas (2:32.98) in the 800 meter run, Izzy Ferrozzo (1:03.78) in the 400 meter dash and Lexie Nelson in the high jump (5:02.00).

STMA’s 4×400 and 4×800 teams also took home first place in their respective events.

On the boys’ side, Mitchell Kartes was a repeat victor in the 55 meter (6.79) and 200 meter dashes (23.65). Travaris Ricks-Wesseh (6-02) took first in the high jump. Thomas Pelant rounded out individual winners with a victory in the 55 meter hurdles (8.70).

The boys’ 4×400 and 4×800 relay teams each took first.

The Knights competed in their last indoor meet on Tuesday. April 11 marks the next meet at Buffalo.