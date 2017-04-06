Trisha Sisto of Rogers to hike Appalachian Trail in honor of her mother-in-law

Trisha Sisto of Rogers is about to embark on a 2,190-mile journey … all on foot.

Sisto is starting her adventure April 8 at Amicalola Falls, Georgia, and for the next six months will walk the entire Appalachian Trail, ending in Maine near the Canadian border. The six-month journey will amount to more than 12 miles hiked per day.

IN KAY’S HONOR The 2,190-mile Appalachian Trail begins in Georgia and ends in Maine near the Canadian border.

Her sole purpose is to raise awareness about domestic violence and honor her mother-in-law Kay Sisto, who died due to domestic violence in 2010. Trisha Sisto started the non-profit “Kay’s Kisses” in order to help children of domestic violence.

“Kay Sisto was well known for her big heart and lipstick kisses,” Trisha Sisto said. “Kay’s Kisses was formed to honor Kay, her heart, and her kisses and to help those recovering from violence. When women and children leave violent situations, they are often forced to leave all of their belongings behind.”

Kay’s Kisses donates new books and gift packages to children displaced from violent homes; the children keep these gifts and have something of their own to provide a small amount of comfort during their difficult transition. Trisha Sisto of Rogers is hiking the entire Appalachian Trail for six months in honor of her mother-in-law Kay Sisto, left, who died from domestic abuse in 2010. To the right is Trisha’s husband and Kay’s son Michael.

Sisto said the issue of domestic violence touched her life as a child, and again as an adult when her mother-in-law Kay, who was killed as she was preparing for her daily walk with her father. In honor of Kay’s lost walk, Trisha is planning to walk the entire 2,190 mile Appalachian Trail to fund raise for Kay’s Kisses.

All donations go to the kids. Sisto is funding the hike herself and is also paying for all business expenses for Kay’s Kisses.

Sisto’s big dream is to someday start a “kitty cafe bookstore” where children can shop and choose their own items for free and enjoy story times, crafts, and pet snuggles. Kay’s Kisses will also be donating to groups that help with the education and prevention of domestic violence.

Such a big trip required big planning.

“I am certainly bustling to finalize all of my plans and gear. I have tons of questions and ideas rolling around upstairs, and I can’t wait to see them come to fruition,” Sisto said.

FOODS A large amount of planning has gone into the foods Trisha Sisto will eat on her six-month hike of the Appalachian Trail. She separated her foods into three categories — breakfast, snacks and dinner.

A large amount of planning has gone into the foods she will eat. She separated her foods into three categories — breakfast, snacks and dinner.

Breakfast includes “a variety of bars, protein shakes, coffee, and enhanced oatmeal,” Sisto said. “I still haven’t decided if I will like having a hot breakfast — and I think it will most likely depend on the weather. I know I will want coffee, so I will have the stove out either way.”

For snacks, Sisto is packing nuts, seeds, peanut/almond butter, jerky, hummus, dried fruits and fruit leather. “I also plan to pick up cheese and a few other perishables at each resupply point to enjoy the first few days back on the trail,” she said.

Dinners will include chicken fajitas, black bean chili, taco macaroni and cajun chicken orzo, for example. “I dried some of my favorite veggies like onions, bell peppers, spinach, jalapeños, and cilantro and used them to flavor a variety of dishes each composed of a protein and a carb,” Sisto added. Trisha Sisto of Rogers practices her hiking gear at Henry Woods Park in Rogers. She begins the 2,190-mile Appalachian Trail April 8 in honor of her mother-in-law who died from domestic violence.

Last but certainly not least on her food list is an item called UCAN, which she said “has given me super powers!”

It is a slow-burning starch that does not affect blood sugar or cause insulin spikes, so users end up with long-lasting steady energy.

When the company that owns UCAN heard about Sisto’s journey, they offered a 10% discount (use code UCANHIKE at checkout), with the proceeds to go back to Kay’s Kisses.

Those interested can get updates about Sisto’s trip at her website, kayskisses.org.

“I can’t wait to share my adventure!” she said.