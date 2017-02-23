Sawyer Brown band to play at Rockin’ Rogers festival June 24

BY SUE WEBBER

CONTRIBUTING WRITER

Sawyer Brown, a nationally known American country music band, will play at the 13th annual Rockin’ Rogers celebration June 24.

The Rogers City Council Feb. 14 was asked to set a maximum occupancy for the Community Center site at 21201 Memorial Drive, where the two-day festival will be staged.

“The Lions are sticking their necks out pretty far to bring in a national act,” said Mayor Rick Ihli, who also is a Lions member. “It’s a leap of faith,” Ihli said. “We want to make it a first-class event and not have issues.”

Keith Neis, a member of the Lions, said the name band is scheduled to begin playing at 9 p.m., and is expected to play for between 90 minutes and two hours. An opening act, yet to be selected, will precede Sawyer Brown. The Johnny Holm band will play Friday night.

Following a meeting with the Rogers Lions, Assistant City Administrator Stacy Scharber — along with Fire Chief Brad Feist, Police Chief Jeff Beahen, Public Works Superintendent John Seifert, and City Administrator Steve Stahmer — recommended a maximum of 6,500 occupants on the site during each day of the celebration.

Scharber also said the Lions have agreed to provide additional security for the site.

Councilor Bruce Gorecki, who also is a Lions member, said the organization’s beer sales have never totaled more than $40,000, and t

hat there never have been more than 4,000 attendees on any given night of the festival.

“Beer sales are where we make our money,” Gorecki said. “We want beer sales, but we want controlled beer sales. We want to be reasonable and responsible.”

Metro Transit will let Rogers use a three-story portable police station during the two-day festival, according to Beahen. “It will be easier for us to watch from above so we can spot problems,” Beahen said. “Metro Transit has two [of the units] and they are used all over the Twin Cities. It’s a great observation post.”

The tower, on a 12-foot by 12-foot base, will be located outside the fence, Beahen said, “like a forest ranger.”

Parking will be key with the booking of a nationally known band, Beahen said.

He said 34 buses, each bringing 72 passengers to the venue, will need to have space to park. “Buses need 100 feet of parking space,” Beahen said. “When the band is done, we need to get people out. That’s going to be the biggest challenge. You’ll be bringing two-thirds of the population of Rogers into a 4,800 square-foot space, with parking in the area for 700 cars.”

Beahen said good directions and good signs will be needed. “You’ve got a 12.5-foot car for every two to three people,” Beahen said. “Where are you going to put them [the cars]?”

Councilor Darren Jakel agreed that “safety is paramount.”

“If we don’t try something new and different, this event will lose steam,” Ihli said, noting that the Lions donate proceeds from the event, estimated at six figures annually, back to the community.

Gorecki agreed. “It’s [the festival] getting stale,” he said. “It’s been the same thing for a lot of years.”

“We have to keep it going,” Ihli said. “We’ve got our neck out there for $60,000 in entertainment for those two nights.”