STMA bond referendum passes

The Saint Michael-Albertville school district 885 website has announced the unofficial results of the Feb. 7 referendum ballot. The website reads as follows:

The unofficial results for the STMA Bond referendum are it passed 2877 yes votes to 2526 no votes (53.3% Yes and 46.7% No). Please note these results are unofficial until the school board canvasses the results on February 13.

The School Board had previously agreed to put forth a single question ballot asking St. Michael and Albertville voters to approve a $36 million bond referendum. 60% percent of the bond would be paid for by state aid, leaving an approximate $45 annual tax impact on a $200,000 value home.

The bond will focus on improvements in the areas of safety, technology, maintenance, and activities.

For more information on the Bond, visit the STMA school website or read our coverage.