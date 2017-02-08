Royals win ninth in a row

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer

Rogers head coach Joe Belka and the rest of the Royals basketball team were visibly frustrated as the first half buzzer sounded and the team headed into the locker room.

The Royals led 28-18, another half where their defensive presence was keeping them in the game. Now it was just the offense that needed to catch up. Jordan Belka led the Royals with a game-high 18 points in their victory over Princeton Tuesday night. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

Whatever Belka said to his team in the locker room at the half worked, as the Royals scored 47 second-half points en route to a 75-42 win over the Princeton Tigers on Feb. 7. The Royals shot just 29 percent from three-point range, but improved on the free-throw line. The Royals made nine of their 11 shots from the charity stripe, and cut down on turnovers in the victory.

Jordan Belka led the way for the Royals, scoring 18 points to go along with four rebounds. Mitch Spilles added 13 points and seven rebounds while Matt Carik scored nine. The Royals shot just 42 percent as a team from the field, a stat heavily swayed by the first half stats where the team, as a whole, got off to a slow start. Ten different Royals scored in the win.

For the second game in a row, the Royals forced 33 turnovers, including 17 off steals. Tanner Palm led the team with four steals, while Spilles, Carik, Nick Camarote and Brevan Watson added multiple takeaways of their own for Rogers. The 33-point win was the ninth win in a row for the Royals on their quest to win a second consecutive conference championship.

Rogers senior Mitch Spilles gets a steal and goes coast to coast for two of his 13 points Tuesday night. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

Rogers (15-3) travels to the gym where their last conference championship was crowned, battling a North Branch team that is 3-14 on the season. The Vikings have yet to win a conference game in the 2016-17 season and are led by Brady Brodin, a junior starter who averages 13.0 points per game.

The Royals remain atop the Mississippi 8 standings by 1.5 games after Tuesday’s win with an 8-0 record against the conference. Big Lake is behind them in second place while Monticello is three games behind in third. The Royals still have Big Lake on the schedule on Feb. 14 and the Magic in the second to last game of the season (Feb. 28).